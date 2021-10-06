The Fifth Annual WISE Scholarship for Washington Women Launches with Expanded Award Amount

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Sobel, DO, FAACS, of Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery, is pleased to announce that the fifth annual WISE (Women in STEM Excel) Scholarship is now accepting applications. Created in 2017, the WISE Scholarship was designed to support Washington women who are pursuing a degree in a STEM-related field, which covers educational subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

This year, Dr. Sobel is excited to share several improvements to the scholarship program in response to the pandemic. First, the award amount has increased from $1,500 to $3,500 as a way to further ease the financial burden for its recipients and offset the rising costs of postsecondary education.

Additionally, the application period has been extended from three months to five months in order to broaden the application pool during this fragile and pivotal time when enrollment in undergraduate education across the country has seen a rapid decline.

"The pandemic has affirmed the importance and need for greater equity in all areas of society, and higher education is one of them. There are so many young female leaders with the potential to inspire and rebuild our communities with their wisdom and passion. Their training and career paths shouldn't be restricted by cost," says Dr. Sobel.

"It is my goal to reverse the underrepresentation of women in the sciences, and it is my hope that the WISE Scholarship encourages these talented students to take their rightful seat at the table."

In the five years since inception, the WISE Scholarship has been awarded to a diverse group of women studying subjects ranging from engineering and geophysics to biology and chemistry.

While the WISE Scholarship Committee has always selected candidates based on student merit instead of financial need, it stands out from other scholarship programs because of its flexible award terms and simplified application process. The cash prize can be used to offset the cost of educational expenses, including but not limited to: tuition, school supplies, textbooks, technology, transportation, housing, and more.

All female students living in Washington State who plan to pursue a STEM-related degree are encouraged to apply for the $3,500 scholarship via a downloadable application , which will be accepted through January 7, 2022.

"I wish all of our applicants the very best of luck and I look forward to reviewing the applications of yet another remarkable and diverse group of women who embody a passion for learning and serving the greater good."

About Dr. Alexander Sobel: Dr. Sobel is a triple board certified cosmetic surgeon based in Bellevue, Washington. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Sobel is well-known and respected for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to providing patients with access to safe, quality cosmetic treatment. His practice is located at 1632 116th Ave. NE, Suite A, Bellevue, WA 98004. For more information, call (425) 453-9060 or visit www.andersonsobelcosmetic.com .

