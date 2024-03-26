The FII Miami Summit brings leaders together for positive change including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rob Lowe & Augusto of Global Child "Travel & Purpose"

MIAMI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusto Valverde, the founder of Global Child "Travel & Purpose," continues to spearhead a movement of impactful travel experiences, bridging cultures and inspiring positive change through his popular world travel program. His recent participations in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) a series of conferences serving as dynamic platforms for industry leaders & innovators to tackle pressing issues ranging from climate change to technological advancement, marks a significant step in his mission to address global challenges through media & inspiration.

"At the heart of our endeavor is the need to connect the planet as we showcase positive initiatives like many of those championed at the FII Events. Across our eight years and thirty three episodes of travel & purpose, we have seen the transformative power travel, particularly when it reaches global audience through mass media," Valverde emphasizes.

The latest FII conference in Miami, themed 'On the Edge of a New Frontier,' underscored the rapid technological shifts reshaping societies and economies globally. Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute, emphasized the urgency for collaborative action in addressing pressing challenges, including the regulation of artificial intelligence. Other prominent attendees included Stephen Schwarzman CEO of Blackstone Group, Michael Dell, Robert Pittman CEO of iHeartMedia, Kerry Adler of SkyPower Global, Fahad Abunayyan, Alejandro Grimaldi, Stephen Ross majority owner of the Miami Dolphins, and actors Rob Low, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mayor Francis Suarez amongst others.

Global Child "Travel & Purpose" can be enjoyed on major streaming platforms around the world like Vizio, Tubi, Peacock, VIX, RokuChannel, Emirates, LATAM Airlines & others.

When Valverde isn't at business summits or hosting television events, he's a PADI Dive Ambassador for Ocean Conservation, serves as a volunteer jail chaplain and is also a spokesman for the Miami International Airport, continuing to champion initiatives that transcend borders and inspire collective action power by hope in a better future.

Links: Augusto at the FII Summit (Miami 2024): https://vimeo.com/globalchildtv/fiimiami?share=copy

