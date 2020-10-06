The Film Detective Announces Launch on Glewed TV

ROCKPORT, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters, joins thousands of hours of content available through the leading video-on-demand (VOD) discovery, live distribution, and monetization management platform Glewed TV. The Film Detective's premier collection of masterfully restored classic film and television content will be only a click away for Glewed TV viewers, available for streaming 24/7 with Glewed TV's video-on-demand model.

The Film Detective

Dedicated to leading cord-cutters to unique, engaging, immediate, and convenient content, Glewed TV offers viewers thousands of film and television titles, available across Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and more. In a market filled with subscription-based models, Glewed TV's free, ad-supported platform provides cord-cutters with a cost-efficient method to enjoy premium, on-demand content. Viewers of all kinds can find content to enjoy on Glewed TV, with categories including food, family, documentaries, lifestyle, sports, and travel.

In alignment with Glewed TV's variety of categories, The Film Detective will offer viewers titles spanning across all genres, including comedy, western, film noir, horror, musical, silent, drama, and more. Glewed TV viewers will enjoy familiar faces from Hollywood's Golden Age like Cary Grant, Fred Astaire, and Shirley Temple. In addition to box office sensations, The Film Detective will also offer lesser-known schlock masterpieces including Roger Corman's A Bucket of Blood (1959) and Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961).

Whether viewers are looking to laugh alongside Abbott and Costello in Jack and the Beanstalk (1952) or solve the case with Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce in Dressed to Kill (1946), there is something for every film fan on The Film Detective via Glewed TV.

"We are excited to be working with Glewed TV to bring cord-cutters classic film and television content," said Phil Hopkins, founder of The Film Detective, "This partnership presents an additional opportunity to allow modern-day viewers a new way to enjoy old classics."

The Film Detective's launch on Glewed TV comes as the latest in a series of expansions to the digital reach of The Film Detective's classic film library, also newly available to stream on the popular streaming platform, Plex.

To learn more about Glewed TV, visit http://www.glewed.tv/. For more information about The Film Detective, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

[email protected]

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live with a 24/7 linear channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, and DistroTV.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

https://thefilmdetective.tv/

SOURCE The Film Detective