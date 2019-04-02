The Film Detective is Blooming With Classic Films This April

ROCKPORT, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic film and television company that restores and distributes vintage content for today's cord cutters, will be releasing exciting new content on TheFilmDetective.tv and The Film Detective app starting April 1.

April is all about comedy at TFD as they celebrate 'King of Comedy' Charlie Chaplin's birthday on April 16. Learn about Chaplin's rise from slapstick to on-screen fame in "Chaplin's Art of Comedy" (1966), showcasing "the man who taught the world how to laugh."

The Film Detective

Produced in 1965, this fascinating story of Chaplin's career is told using footage from original 35mm nitrate film. The first feature from producer Samuel M. Sherman, as well as the first comedy documentary on Chaplin, this film accurately demonstrates his ability to make people of all ages laugh. Clips throughout the documentary, from his early slapstick skits to a more refined dramatic comedy technique, show the dimensions of hilarity that helped his profession take off.

For the entire month of April, the featured category on The Film Detective app will be stocked with Charlie Chaplin films and shorts from 1914 to 1921, representing some of his earlier work. From elaborate gags to romantic mannerism, titles like "Cruel Cruel Love" (1914) and "The Kid" (1921) are sure to excite.

Also featured in April are several religious films in celebration of Easter. Among them, "Day of Triumph" (1954), the first talking film to show the life of Jesus, follows His story through the eyes of the Zealots. Produced by Reverend James K. Friedrich, the film shows reverence and integrity for the sacred Scripture and subject matter.

Other upcoming titles to the app are films from VCI Entertainment, including "Carnival Story" (1954), featuring Academy Award-winning actress Anne Baxter and Steve Cochran. The 1958 Mexican science-fiction thriller "The New Invisible Man" (El Hombre Que Logró Ser Invisible) will also be new this month. Directed by Alfredo B. Crevenna and starring Arturo de Cordova and Ana Luisa Peluffo, this film should not be missed.

Over 1000 titles, in more than 25 categories, are now available on The Film Detective app. Four new categories will also be added in April to help viewers find the content they enjoy. The 'What's New' category will hold all titles that have been newly added to TFD for an easy way to view the most recent content available. Other new categories include Martial Arts, Blaxploitation, and Action/Adventure.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com.

