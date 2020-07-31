The Film Detective Keeps It Short and Sweet This August

ROCKPORT, Mass., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters, is celebrating all things "Short and Sweet" in August.

For the entire month, The Film Detective will feature classic films that delighted audiences in 90 minutes or less. "Short and Sweet" titles will run the gamut from romantic favorites like Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer's Academy Award-nominated classic Love Affair (1939) to Angela Lansbury as femme fatale in Please Murder Me! (1956). Comedies, horrors, and mysteries that wasted no time in capturing the hearts of audiences will also be offered, featuring Golden Age Hollywood heavy-hitters like Buster Keaton, Bela Lugosi, Basil Rathbone, and Bette Davis.

The Film Detective will also celebrate pioneering comedic icon Lucille Ball on the anniversary of her birthday. Lucille Ball, household favorite and one of the first women to lead her own production company, will be honored with 10 episodes of The Lucy Show (1962-1968) on Aug. 6. Episodes of The Lucy Show (1962-1968) will feature iconic guests like Carol Burnett, Jack Benny, and Robert Goulet. The Lucille Ball marathon begins at 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 6, via Sling TV, STIRR, DistroTV, and Plex.

Following celebrations for Lucille Ball, The Film Detective will also remember the many decades Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland brought to stage and screen. Recently passing at age 104, Olivia de Havilland entertained millions with unforgettable roles on-screen and developed precedent-setting rules for the studio treatment of performers off-screen. Olivia de Havilland will be featured in Santa Fe Trail (1940) and Proud Rebel (1958) on Aug. 15 via The Film Detective live channel.

By popular demand, The Film Detective will also continue Weird Wednesdays every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Courtesy of the Something Weird Video library, The Film Detective offers gripping crime dramas, educational propaganda, and rare titles from yesteryear many viewers may never have seen before. Something Weird Video fans will not have to miss a beat with The Film Detective app; dozens of Something Weird Video titles are available to stream anytime, accompanied by The Film Detective's library of over 1,000 classic film and television titles.

For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms such as TCM, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is offered live with a 24/7 channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, and DistroTV.

