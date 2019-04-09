The Film Detective Partners With Soul of the South, Significantly Expanding Its Film Programming Lineup

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective and Soul of the South Television (SOSTV) announced today that they have entered into a strategic programming arrangement, enabling the minority-owned and operated national diginet to significantly expand its film programming lineup.

The agreement calls for SOSTV to air 100 titles from The Film Detective's extensive library. "The addition of this content to our schedule, including titles from the three historic periods of African-American film-making, will allow us to bring a unique African-American movie curated experience to our broadcast audience as part of our programming approach; SOSTV's Soul Cinema will feature more African-American movies than any other TV network," commented Doug McHenry, SOSTV's CEO. "They include those films referred to as 'Race Films,' 'Civil Rights or Assimilation Films,' and 'Blaxploitation,' as well as titles from the mid-70s to the present day (considered the fourth period), all of which have a special appeal to our audience."

This licensing agreement not only adds to SOSTV's attractiveness to its affiliates, advertisers and marketing partners but its expanding national audience as well. "Our programming will support SOSTV's enhanced content offering and serve as a foundation for its rapidly expanding distribution," said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective. "Our programming will help SOSTV refine its programming model and reengage with its target audience, by including a number of iconic movie titles in its lineup, such as 'Get Christie Love' (1974), 'Within Our Gates' (1920), and 'Crackdown Big City Blues' (1990)."

Slang TV, LLC., DBA Soul of the South Television, is a national diginet dedicated to becoming the number one source for African-American movie entertainment and visual culture for everyone to enjoy!

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library on leading digital and television broadcast platforms, including Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, MeTV, PBS and more.

