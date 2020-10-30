The Film Detective Presents - Noirvember

ROCKPORT, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters is celebrating the darkest corners of cinema, presenting viewers with the most tantalizing film noir favorites every night at 8PM ET in November.

The Film Detective

Starring film noir royalty Barbara Stanwyck, Lizabeth Scott, Peter Lorre, and Hedy Lamarr, TFD's Noirvember is bringing viewers back to film of the 1940s-1950s, where hardboiled detectives drove themselves to the edge, femmes fatales found a taste for destruction, and average Joes were lured to the wrong side of the law. Such esteemed classics as Too Late for Tears (1949), Detour (1945), and Kansas City Confidential (1952) will join the Noirvember line-up.

Multiple new arrivals will accompany The Film Detective's film noir spotlight this November. From Kit Parker Films comes Navajo (1952), the two-time Oscar nominated film of a Navajo boy enduring hardship and cultural conflict in a drama The New York Times deemed, "Unusual, truly picturesque and convincing."

Making a world premiere on The Film Detective this month is Salem and The Scarlet Letter (2020), written and directed by legendary independent filmmaker Samuel M. Sherman. Originally filmed in 1980 with location footage of Salem, the premiere of this stunning documentary provides a historic look at the city of Salem and one of its best remembered residents, Nathaniel Hawthorne, with narration from prolific character actor John Carradine.

Also making a digital debut on The Film Detective is Kiev Unbroken (2018). In what filmmaker Phil Strongman calls "a cultural explosion," Kiev Unbroken sheds light on the musical and artistic cultural resurgence amidst the conflict of Kiev's 2014 Maidan revolution.

Adding to The Film Detective's November line-up are marathons celebrating the birthday anniversary of actor Boris Karloff on November 23 and Thanksgiving on November 26. Well-versed in everything from crime drama to horror, Boris Karloff will star in classics including The Terror (1963) and Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome (1947).

For lighter fare, classic television fans will enjoy The Film Detective's TV-Special marathon on Thanksgiving, featuring musical and comedy specials like Thanksgiving with the King Family (1967), The Bob Hope Show (1950), and The Dick Clark Dr. Pepper Show: Celebrity Party (1963).

For more information, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

[email protected]

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through broadcast and streaming platforms such as TCM, NBC, EPIX, PlutoTV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available with a 24/7 channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, and DistroTV.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://thefilmdetective.tv/

https://www.thefilmdetective.com/

SOURCE The Film Detective