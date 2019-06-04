The Film Detective Rediscovers Regional Classic, 'The Joe Pyne Show'

ROCKPORT, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network available on multiple platforms and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord cutters, announces the arrival of "The Joe Pyne Show," available for streaming this June. Hosted by shock jock Joe Pyne, "The Joe Pyne Show" revolutionized the talk show dynamic with Pyne's no holds barred interview style, coined as an "attack interview."

"The Joe Pyne Show" originally aired on local WDEL-TV in Wilmington, Delaware, and grew to KTTV in Los Angeles, California, in the mid-1960s, before largely disappearing from the public eye. Dedicated to unearthing vintage film and television, TFD is proud to announce that "The Joe Pyne Show" is returning to screens on all of The Film Detective platforms in June.

No one is safe on set as Joe Pyne begins a show jokingly antagonizing his audience for their applause, calling it the "phoniest demonstration he's ever heard." The show features guests of a varying range of political, social, and philosophical backgrounds, put up to bat against both Joe Pyne and members of the audience during interviews and Q&A sessions.

What separates "The Joe Pyne Show" from other talk shows is not only "Killer Joe," the relentless host who thrived off of dismantling the political and philosophical arguments of his guests, but also the show's emphasis on highlighting figures and ideas that otherwise might not have received such a public spotlight, particularly in the 1960s.

Joe Pyne spent years honing his craft as a conversationalist. Born in 1924 in Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyne joined the Marines after graduating from Chester High School. Sustaining serious injuries to his leg, Pyne received a Purple heart and three battle stars for his service. Joe returned home after his service and enrolled in drama school in hopes of getting rid of a stutter. Using his education to perform as a radio announcer, Pyne is credited for being one of the pioneers of call-in radio. Joe enjoyed conversing with callers on-air, even holding his phone up to the microphone so that listeners could tune into the entire phone conversation.

Whether it be Anton LaVey, founder of The Church of Satan or James Meredith, civil rights activist, "The Joe Pyne Show" handed the spotlight to "people who had something to say about something" and Joe Pyne was certainly never afraid of a fight.

The only source of such an extensive collection of "The Joe Pyne Show," starting on June 1, over six hours of "The Joe Pyne" show will be available for streaming on The Film Detective app and TheFilmDetective.tv. Featuring guests like James Meredith, Dr. Joel Fort, and Harry Pollard, "The Joe Pyne Show" is more than entertaining, it offers food for thought that has since paved the way for the future of talk show entertainment.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through such leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com

The Film Detective

