The Film Detective to Honor Late Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas With Saturday Movie Marathon

ROCKPORT, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a leading classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters, remembers the late Kirk Douglas with an evening dedicated to the years of entertainment Douglas brought to the screen on February 15.

Starting the evening will be Tribute to Kirk Douglas, a short documentary created by The Film Detective and narrated by Dana Hersey. Formerly of The Movie Loft, expert Dana Hersey explores Kirk's early years, including the early roles that started one of the most iconic careers of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Kirk Douglas, who passed away on February 5 at age 103, got his start at the American Academy of Dramatic Art before taking to the Broadway stage. Following service in the US Navy, Kirk made a strong first impression in Hollywood with a film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946).

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) featured Kirk as a district attorney caught in a shady situation alongside Barbara Stanwyck, Van Heflin, and Lizabeth Scott. This scene-stealing performance kick-started Kirk's versatile career, and will be the first Douglas film featured at 7:00 PM EST on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV.

My Dear Secretary (1948) will be the second Douglas film featured, starting at 8:50 PM EST. My Dear Secretary (1948) allowed Douglas to show off his comedic side in this lighthearted romantic comedy of a best-selling author who promises to stop his playboy ways.

Closing the evening will be The Big Trees (1952), starting at 10:30 PM EST. This underrated western gem stars Douglas as ruthless timber baron Jim Fallon. Following The Big Trees (1952), Kirk starred in such classics as Lust for Life (1956), Spartacus (1960), and The Vikings (1958), and served as an instrumental piece of the rebellion against the McCarthy Era in Hollywood. Douglas leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and humanitarian efforts that will live on for generations to come.

In addition to the Kirk Douglas marathon, The Film Detective app viewers can watch Douglas anytime in Catch Me A Spy (1971), The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), My Dear Secretary (1948), The Big Trees (1952), and Tribute to Kirk Douglas.

For more information, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com.

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, PBS, and more. TFD has released its app on web, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV.

