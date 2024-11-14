The Final Frontier: Preston Dunlap, Former First CTO & Chief Architect Officer, U.S. Space Force & Air Force to Address Silicon Valley-Based Audience

BAY AREA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb™ Presents Speaker Series enthusiastically welcomes Preston Dunlap, First (former) CTO and Chief Architect Officer, U.S. Space Force and Air Force, as its guest speaker on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 5:30 pm (Pacific). Mr. Dunlap's background provides him with unique insights into the progress of modern space-based technologies and initiatives. Newer companies, such as Space-X, Blue Origin, and Relativity Space, as well as traditional systems integrators, such as Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, and Boeing, are all major stakeholders in mankind's future.

Mr. Dunlap is the founder of Arkenstone Capital, a multi-stage investment firm, and Arkenstone Ventures, a consulting and diligence firm, and is a External Senior Advisor at Bain & Company and Senior Fellow at RAND, a global policy think tank. He is the former first Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect of the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force. He led the Investment Committee strategy, analysis, and diligence for the Secretary of Defense - allocating and deploying $750B+ annually; started $250B+ of new programs with 4 Secretaries of Defense, including the newly unveiled B-21 bomber, Hypersonic Prompt Strike, classified space and intelligence, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control programs; oversaw $74B of national security programs; and led space initiatives for the Vice President of the United States. He served in the Senior Executive Service in the Federal Government and as an Executive at the prestigious John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Mr. Dunlap has appeared as an expert witness before the Congress of the United States and is acknowledged internationally as an authority in his field.

Peter Coe Verbica is a Managing Director and Principal at Silicon Private Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor and fiduciary. Mr. Verbica, a Certified Financial Planning® Professional, serves as moderator of the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which has featured former US Ambassadors, former military personnel, and best-selling authors on a variety of topics, including geopolitical tensions, covert operations, venture capital, US manufacturing, and tax strategies. Mr. Verbica and his family's roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to California's second largest state park (Henry Coe State Park), the heart of which was donated by his family.

Silicon Private Wealth, LLC (SPW) is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Guest views and opinions are not necessarily those of SPW. For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series information, kindly email [email protected].

