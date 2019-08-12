"The Final Weekend" Hilariously Captures Contemporary Society Through a Cloud of Smoke, Satire and Debauchery

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last days before the real world, six college friends prepare to take a box in epic fashion.

After Sunday, there's just Harry, the future business owner; Justin, the medical intern; Trent, the hapless wanderer; and Clarence, soon to don the badge and blues. But now they have years of memories to honor, all packed into one weekend. Will they grow into their new adult roles? Will they go out in style with the girls? Will the four of them even survive the sheer level of debauchery?

Neal Cassidy, author Hilariously captures contemporary society through a cloud of smoke, satire, and debauchery.

Living in an apartment paid for by the Grandma, an ex-hooker turned millionaire, Courtney and Ling-Ling couldn't be more opposite, yet are completely inseparable. Courtney and Harry have been hooking up for years, neither able to commit, but their imminent separation is about to test that arrangement, and Ling-Ling's never-ending reciprocated crush on Justin just might become more than that.

Their lives intersect with that of Professor Goodkat, their idolized instructor who never quite "left" college himself. In Goodkat, we find the consequence of getting to live out a hedonist fantasy, and the possibility for change in anyone.

Hilarious, raunchy and uninhibited, THE FINAL WEEKEND: A STONED TALE, captures contemporary society while chronicling the dreams, regrets, perspectives, and future after youth in an unbroken sequence of shockingly touching exploits. No longer armed with the excuse of college stupidity, these friends will go on a journey with higher stakes than a night out has ever had. Because there are things about themselves that blacking out can't erase.

About the Author:

Neal Cassidy (an ex-tennis pro who for years has led an undiscerning lifestyle) spends his days writing with a cup of hot, black tea and chocolates to start each morning, and five pre-rolled blunts at the ready for "inspirational" breaks. The Final Weekend: A Stoned Tale is his first novel.

THE FINAL WEEKEND: A STONED TALE – A NOVEL

By Neal Cassidy

On Sale: Now * Price: $12.00 hardcover/$4.20 kindle * Pages: 292

ISBN 9780578544250 (paperback)

ISBN 9780578549040 (ebook)

Audio coming soon

You can find Neal @thenealcassidy on Instagram or "Neal Cassidy – The Final Weekend" on Facebook

