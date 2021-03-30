The Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) is pleased to welcome its newest nonprofit member, BALANCE

MARMORA, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1969 as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of San Francisco, today, BALANCE is a nationally respected financial services organization with a mission to help consumers achieve their financial goals through debt reduction, homeownership, and improved money management skills.

Since the beginning, BALANCE has partnered with diverse organizations (employers, financial institutions, municipalities, government agencies, and other non-profits) all with the goal of improving the financial well-being of those they serve. BALANCE provides 1:1 financial coaching, digital programs, workshops, and webinars.

In addition to comprehensive financial counseling, BALANCE offers in-depth housing counseling in the areas of pre-purchase, post-purchase, reverse mortgage, mortgage default counseling, and rental counseling as well as lead a San Francisco based Smart Money Coaching program with the Office of Financial Empowerment.

Rico Delgadillo, President and CEO of BALANCE who has over 28 years of industry experience leads the BALANCE team. The C-Suite at BALANCE includes Darrell Christoff – CIO, Tina Cota – CFO, and Cynthia Campbell – CXO. More about the leadership team can be found here.

For help or more information, please visit www.balancepro.org or call 886-456-2227.

The FCAA is a nonprofit credit counseling association whose members and their certified credit counselors provide consumers nationwide with unbiased budget, housing and student loan counseling. FCAA members can also help consumers with creditor approved plans to fully repay unsecured credit card debt. Call 800-450-1794 or visit www.fcaa.org to contact an FCAA member.

