The Financial Freedom Academy Launches Scholarship Program

The Academy is looking for adults who want to build financial freedom and design their dream lives.

CRESTVIEW, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Freedom Academy (FFA), a project of Dr. Brenda, Money Coach, announces the launch of its new Scholarship Program. The program is aimed at adults who are eager to take the steps to build financial freedom.

Three scholarships are available to adults. Each scholarship winner receives full access to the online Academy, a value of $697.

Financial Freedom Academy logo

The FFA believes that financial freedom should be accessible to everyone. For this reason, the Academy uses an adventure-based theme and makes learning fun. Students begin their journey in the Desert of Complacency and complete it at Freedom Kingdom. Basic personal finance information is presented in simple actionable steps.

"There's nothing complicated about growing your wealth," said Brenda K. Uekert, PhD, founder of the Financial Freedom Academy, "All you need is a sprinkle of basic math, the magic of time, the belief that you deserve something better, and a plan that takes you from here to there."

With its new Scholarship Program, FFA widens access to those who might not be able to otherwise afford the tuition.

To be considered for a scholarship, applicants must complete a form that includes questions about what financial freedom means to them and why they want a scholarship. Those interested can apply at bit.ly/3ffascholarship.

Applications are due February 26, 2023. The winners will be announced February 27, 2023.

About the Financial Freedom Academy and Dr. Brenda, Money Coach

The Financial Freedom Academy is the creation of Brenda Uekert, PhD. Dr. Uekert is a sociologist, financial coach, and full-time RVer traveling the US with her three cats. In addition to the Academy, Dr. Uekert offers the Gutsy Women Finances community, Financial Freedom Accelerators for Women, and Dream Life Retreats. Dr. Uekert believes that trust is the foundation of all human connections, financial security is the key that opens doors to possibilities, time is our most precious commodity, and fun is integral to a healthy soul.

To learn more about Dr. Brenda's offerings, visit linktr.ee/drbrendau.

Media Contact: Brenda Uekert, PhD

Office: 757-345-1969

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Brenda Money Coach