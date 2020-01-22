The Financial Gym Expands to Washington, DC in February

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Gym , an online and retail personal financial services company created to help the public easily and affordably achieve their monetary goals, will open its first Washington, DC location in early February. Their new offices will be located at 1808 Eye St. NW in the District of Columbia.

Since its founding in 2015, The Financial Gym has serviced more than 4,000 clients across 50 states, 90% of whom report successfully achieving their financial objectives. For a low monthly fee, clients receive personal coaching sessions, regular check-ins, customized plans uniquely designed for each member's lifestyle and circumstance, and free unlimited access to The Gym's offices for use as a coworking space.

Headquartered in New York City, Washington, DC is a natural next location for the agency, which already currently services a robust DC-based clientele. The move not only gives new and existing clients the opportunity to better achieve their goals through increased interaction with Trainers, but it will enable DC area members to take full advantage of The Financial Gym's extensive client support network.

"Our Washington, DC members are an incredibly dedicated and committed group, so choosing DC for our next location was an easy decision. We are thrilled to be able to directly help Washingtonians overcome the fear and shame around discussions of personal finance and fully support them as they whip their assets into shape," said Shannon McLay, founder and CEO of The Financial Gym.

The new DC office will incorporate many of the company's signature features. Designed by architect Jennifer Magee, interiors will include a "Money Bar" a relaxing area where clients can have a free glass of wine or other refreshments before meeting with their Trainer, and a Gym Magic Wall -- a graphic "pay-it-forward" style puzzle of the DC skyline that individual Gym clients contribute to each time a member voluntarily performs a supportive act for another member.

The Financial Gym's move to DC is the first of a series of regional expansions planned for the brand in 2020. Other future locations include Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Hoboken, San Francisco, Atlanta, Austin and Chicago.

To learn more about The Financial Gym or to obtain a free consultation, please visit financialgym.com .

About The Financial Gym

The Financial Gym is a national personal financial services company that takes a fitness-inspired approach to its clients' finances. Certified Financial Trainers work one-on-one with clients regularly to teach them how to make smarter, more strategic money decisions by holding them accountable. Over 90% of The Financial Gym's clients achieve their financial goals creating peace of mind about their financial futures. As with a fitness gym, clients pay a low monthly fee for the service.

