The Financial Literacy Institute Honors Oldest Living Survivor at the 3rd Annual Black Wall Street Black Business Expo in Atlanta, Marking the Tulsa Massacre Anniversary

TFLI partners with the City of College Park to host a block party-style event on the city's historical lawn, which provides community resources and educational opportunities.

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- History is set to be made as the Financial Literacy Institute ( TFLI) partners with the City of College Park for the 3rd Annual Black Wall Street Black Business Expo (BWSBE) on June 1, 2024. The Black Wall Street Black Business Expo Block Party will be held at College Park City Hall Auditorium Lawn from 12 pm - 8 pm (ET). This year's event has special significance as it marks the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, with the participation of Mother Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest living survivor. As TFLI continues to provide the community with financial resources through its annual event, the non-profit is curating a block-party theme so attendees can kick off the summer with fun and fellowship.

3rd Annual Black Wall Street Black Black Business Expo Panelists Attendees shopping with vendors at the 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Black Business Expo

The event will kick off with a community parade welcoming Mother Fletcher as the event's Grand Marshall, followed by a day filled with black-owned vendor shopping, entertainment, and panel discussions with a diverse lineup of speakers, including Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation Founder Dr. Hadiyah Nicole Green, Mayor of College Park Bianca Motley Broom, Councilwoman Jamelle Mckenzie, Alabama A & M University's VP of Student Affairs, Dr. Braque Talley, TFLI's Founder Jasmine Young, and many more set to be released this month.

"This year's event is special because we are connected to the original Black Wall Street by having Mother Fletcher as our special guest. A block-party-themed expo shows our commitment to the community we work tirelessly to serve. With this year being an election year, my hope is that attendees will recognize that our economic freedom is directly related to political power and our vote does matter." - Jasmine Young, Founder & President of TFLI

Following the panel discussions, the event will host a graduation ceremony for eight businesses that completed the T.F.L.I. GAP Program. The GAP program is an eight-week boot camp to empower black companies through a comprehensive education program with industry experts. A special honor to the three streets that ran through Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before it was destroyed in the Tulsa Race Massacre. The G.A.P. Program is a pillar of TFLI's efforts to close the wealth gap between African Americans and their counterparts since the demise of Black Wall Street. Lastly, to conclude the event's activities, there will be a concert featuring local artists.

This year's sponsors include Delta Community Credit Union, Next Era Energy Resources, Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Black Panther Corvette Club, and Fulton County Department of Registrations and Elections.

The event agenda includes a variety of activities:

8:00 AM - Parade

Parade Route:

3857 Main St. College Park to 3569 Main St, College Park

Block Party Agenda Includes:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Vendor Exhibition

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Panel Discussion

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM - G.A.P. Program Graduation Ceremony

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Concert

For more information about the event, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, please visit www.blackwallstreet atlanta.org . To learn more about The Financial Literacy Institute, please visit www.tfliinc.org or social media @tfli_inc.

About The Financial Literacy Institute Inc

The Financial Literacy Institute, Inc. (TFLI), a 501(3) non-profit organization, was developed to provide educational programs and resources to increase financial literacy in underserved and underprivileged communities globally.

