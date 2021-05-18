The Financial Literacy Institute Redefines the Meaning of the Black Dollar on Juneteenth

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new spotlight was put on Juneteenth, as mainstream media and companies took to embracing this holiday that has long been celebrated in the Black community. The Financial Literacy Institute will be hosting the inaugural Black Wall Street Business Expo (BWSBE) to commemorate the 100th year Anniversary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre. The event is June 19, 2021, at 621 ATL from 1pm-6pm. The panel discussion will include some key people who have reimagined ways of building financial wealth in the black community and circulating the black dollar. The discussion moderated by Nikki Woods, includes panelists; David Banner, Demarcus Crump, Marsau Scott, Keith L. Brown, Dr. Erica Brown, MD, Koereylle Mallard and Southern Tax Preparations and Services Founder, Jasmine Young. Attendees can register at: www.blackwallstreetatl2021.eventbrite.com.

"I created the Wall Street Black Business Expo as a way to give black business owners exposure, provide information about resources to help with loss of business revenue due to cover."

This platform also is a way for my company Southern Tax Preparations and Services to be intentional about the social justice work we do in our community. "I hope this platform will allow our black businesses to get the resources, network and leave with key takeaways as to how they can sustain their business during this challenging time." said Founder of the Black Wall Street Expo, Jasmine Young

The calamitous massacre was a targeted act toward a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma from May 31st to June 1, 1921. The Black Business Expo will commemorate the freedom of African Americans on Juneteenth, pay homage to African American heritage, and highlight the excellence of African Americans that was exemplified through the development of Black Wall Street. Alongside the panel, attendees will enjoy shopping from local black-owned businesses, food, and entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

There will be one lucky business owner who will receive a $1,000.00 Black Wall Street Grant from the Southern Tax Preparations and Services.

To learn more about this event, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit: www.blackwallstreetatl2021.eventbrite.com. To learn more about Southern Tax Preparation & Services please visit www.southerntaxprep.com and on social media @southerntaxprep, and visit www.southertaxprep.com

About Jasmine Young:

Jasmine S. Young is the founder & CEO of Southern Tax Preparation & Services LLC, an accounting firm she established in 2014 in efforts to spread financial literacy around the globe. She has over 5 years of experience providing clients, both individuals and business with tax, bookkeeping, financial consulting, and various other accounting solutions. Because of Southern Tax's spirit of innovation, future readiness, and market demand, Jasmine will be awarded the Top 100 Global Leaders of Finance award to be conferred at the Global Conference on Insurance and Finance in Las Vegas, NV in June 2021.

