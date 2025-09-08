The Financial Star News Inc. Concludes Marketing Engagement With Powerbank Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Financial Star News Inc. (the "Company") a digital marketing firm specializing in creating and managing comprehensive digital marketing campaigns, announces that its marketing program for Powerbank Corporation (NSDQ: SUUN; CBOE: SUNN; FSE:GY2) ("Powerbank") concluded effective September 7th, 2025.

Powerbank engaged the Company on July 29, 2025, for digital marketing services. As compensation for the engagement, the Company received a total cash payment of $350,000. The principal of the Company currently holds 250,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Powerbank Corporation.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has not sold any of these Shares. The Company would like to disclose that it may or may not begin selling some or all of these Shares not less than 14 days from the conclusion date of the engagement. As of the date of this news release, the Company confirms that all marketing materials produced during this engagement, including landing pages and online advertisements, have now been removed from the internet.

Disclosure & Safe Harbor Statement

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. Readers are advised that all decisions regarding investing should be based solely upon the public filings made by Powerbank Corporation with applicable regulatory authorities, available at [www.sec.gov](https://www.sec.gov).

Forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

Readers are strongly encouraged to consult Powerbank Corporation's filings with the SEC for comprehensive information and disclosures relating to its financial condition, business operations, and securities.

