The Fintech Fueling Europe's Digital Currency Revolution: Perfinal's Role in Europe's first Live CBDC Project

News provided by

Perfinal

18 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe has recently witnessed the launch of its first live Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project launched by The Central Bank of Hungary, with Perfinal taking center stage as the fintech backbone of this monumental transition. This remarkable initiative places Perfinal at the forefront of a digital currency revolution, as the financial world grapples with blending traditional mechanisms with new-age digital innovations.

At the helm of Perfinal's involvement is Mate Brezovszki, a seasoned finance expert whose career is a mosaic of top-tier achievements. From institutional banking at renowned international banks in London to pioneering decentralized finance solutions, Mate's journey reflects a rare blend of traditional finance acumen and a foresight into the future of digital currencies. His instrumental role in ushering crypto into the regulated arena highlights his vision for the future of finance.

Mate Brezovszki articulates the current financial zeitgeist, saying, "We are living in the era of a monetary metamorphosis. The number of money-like asset issuers is evolving and expanding. One shared priority emerges amidst this evolution: the safe and transparent management of client holdings. Where this transparency and safety don't exist, they must be addressed."

Perfinal has ingeniously engineered its technology keeping these pivotal principles in mind. By embracing the latest regulatory standards while preserving adaptability, Perfinal ensures its tech is versatile enough to cater to diverse financial use-cases. This duality in design and vision is precisely what impressed the Central Bank of Hungary to commission Perfinal for the CBDC project.

Anikó Szombati, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at the Central Bank of Hungary, expressed the institution's transformative approach, asserting, "… a central bank not only has to cooperate with FinTechs, but also, feel and act like FinTechs, exploring and serving client needs with the help of agility and technology. Perfinal's role in this achievement was vital, and we are looking forward to future collaborations."

As the financial landscape evolves at breakneck speed, Perfinal firmly positions itself at the vanguard, aligning with institutions eager to pioneer the next wave of financial innovations. The future promises more convergences of traditional and digital finance, and Perfinal stands ready to lead this exciting confluence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187268/Perfinal_logo.jpg

SOURCE Perfinal

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.