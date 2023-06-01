The Fire Pit for Kettle BBQ Grill Fans

KettlePit™ Debuts a Fire Pit Kit Designed to Convert the Iconic Weber® Charcoal Kettle Grill into a Wood Burning Fire Pit.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The KettlePit Original 22 is a fire pit conversion kit that turns the world's most popular charcoal grill, the Weber® 22" kettle, into a fire pit that keeps good times rolling well after the meal is done.

KettlePit Original 22. The fire pit made for Weber kettle grills. KettlePit fire pit for the Weber kettle grill. The ultimate conversion kit.

After using his Weber® kettle grill to create a surprise backyard campfire for his daughter, complete with toasted marshmallows! KettlePit founder David Sypniewski realized there was an opportunity to get a second use from his beloved grill. He wanted to create a steel surround conversion kit that would transform and elevate the plain kettle for other kettle grill owners just like him– the concept for KettlePit was born.

Features include:

Crafted from sturdy steel with a heat & rust-resistant powder-coated finish.

30" wide and includes three shorter legs to adjust the kettle to the ideal 19" fire pit height.

Assembly takes just 10 minutes using only a screwdriver.

Compatible with all 22" Weber® kettle grills, requiring no permanent modifications.

Allows for full use of the grill for cooking meals.

Easily converts back to a full-height grill in under 3 minutes.

"After nearly two years of development," said Sypniewski. "I couldn't be more excited to launch on Indiegogo and begin shipping the KettlePit across the US & Canada this summer."

KettlePit launched their Indiegogo campaign on June 1st for pre-orders at a discounted price of $119. Shipping is estimated to be in mid-August.

About KettlePit Products, Inc.

KettlePit produces fire pit surrounds designed for the iconic Weber® kettle grills. With quick assembly and easy storage, KettlePit transforms the beloved kettle grill into the roaring heart of your backyard in just minutes. Founded by David Sypniewski, the creator of YAK Grills®, a portable grill that launched in 2020 on Indiegogo and raised over $200K and shipped over 10,000 grills since. For more information visit www.kettlepit.com.

Media inquiries:

David Sypniewski

+1 604-996-1384

[email protected]

SOURCE KettlePit Products, Inc.