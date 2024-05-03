"The Firing Squad" Sets Wide USA Theatrical Release

Epoch Studios and Atlas Distribution

Targeting 2,000 Screens

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoch Studios and Atlas Distribution Company announced today the Christian movie event of the year, "The Firing Squad," arriving in theaters on August 2, 2024. Produced by Epoch Studios, a branch of the Epoch Times Association, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Cuba Gooding, Jr, Kevin Sorbo, Eric Roberts and newcomer, James Barrington.

Based on the incredible true story of prisoners who found hope while living on death row, "The Firing Squad" recounts the powerful story of three Christian prisoners facing execution in a developing nation. Written and directed by Tim Chey, the film explores themes of faith, hope and the transformative power of belief.

"'The Firing Squad' takes audiences on an incredibly moving journey," says Harmon Kaslow, President of Atlas Distribution Company. "It demonstrates that even in the darkest of circumstances, redemption is possible."

Sally Sun, Executive Director of Epoch Studios and Epoch Times, echoes this sentiment. "We are honored to partner with Atlas Distribution to bring 'The Firing Squad' to the big screen," Sun remarked. "Leveraging Atlas' extensive theatrical experience and Epoch's vast reach, this movie is well positioned for a nationwide release in thousands of theaters, sparking crucial conversations and inspiring audiences across America."

Audiences nationwide can experience this powerful story when it hits theaters across the U.S. on August 2, 2024. For more information about the film, please visit: https://www.firingsquadfilm.com/

About Atlas Distribution Company

Atlas Distribution Company is a leader in distributing inspirational films within the U.S. market. Through their innovative platform, CinemaCloudWorks, Atlas empowers independent filmmakers with studio-level tools and data analytics to navigate successful theatrical releases. CinemaCloudWorks has supported over 1200 films since its inception, including over 40 titles distributed directly by Atlas. For more information, please visit https://atlasdistribution.com/

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios, a branch of the Epoch Times Association, is dedicated to uncovering truth through insightful and independent journalism. Committed to inspiring individuals on their path from adversity to redemption, Epoch Studios creates a platform for storytelling that fosters hope, healing, and growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heidi McDow

[email protected]

214-679-3409

SOURCE Atlas Distribution Company