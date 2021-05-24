The Firm Miami LLC, The New South Florida Real Estate Company Making Headlines

MIAMI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The way to go about buying or selling properties in South Florida, is to get in touch with The Firm Miami LLC, the South Florida Real Estate company making headlines. With clientele ranging from A-list football players, celebrities to the more knowledgeable foreign investors looking for multifamily income producing properties, are some of the customers entrusting The Firm Miami LLC to get deals done.

"5 Star service, top agency." - TA Holdings

Andres Duque Maldonado

The highlight of dealing with The Firm Miami, LLC, is the five-star experience that greets every property owner and buyer. The approach is personalized and goes beyond merely showcasing properties to actually helping facilitate, negotiate and close every single transaction while providing the utmost customer service experience to every single client. In the last 12 months, their agents have set records for putting properties under contract in just 24 hours, to selling properties for record highs in South Florida.

"Andres is a great Realtor, very knowledgeable, very professional." -NFL Tight End superstar and client Jordan Reed of the San Francisco 49ers.

"If you are looking to buy or sell a property in South Florida, You should contact us, we carry in-depth expertise in the whole real estate field from having our own in house marketing team, to helping the clients in need of financing secure a loan from any of our preferred lenders, to coordinating virtual or in person tours, to negotiating the best contract terms, to then have our team of attorneys and closing agents work together to close the deal for you, all in one place," says Andres Maldonado Broker of The Firm Miami LLC.

The Firm Miami constantly brings a fresh approach and innovation to their day-to-day operations setting them apart from the traditional brokerage making them a key brokerage to watch for in the next years to come. Whether you are looking for an ocean front property or a high-rise apartment, this brokerage will deliver it all.

The Firm Miami LLC is the creation of Andres Duque Maldonado, a licensed Real Estate broker in the state of Florida as well as an international lawyer with remarkable marketing & entertainment business experience.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thefirmreusa.com

Media Contact

Company Name: The Firm Miami LLC

Contact Person: Donna Benhaber

Contact Phone: 305-900-6260

SOURCE The Firm Miami LLC

Related Links

https://www.thefirmreusa.com

