The Firmament Group Invests In Centerline Communications

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in Centerline Communications LLC ("Centerline" or the "Company"). Centerline Communications is a turnkey professional services organization that specializes in the development, operations and maintenance of telecommunications networks and commercial facilities. The company offers nationwide services and is separated into three divisions: Wireless Services, Technical Infrastructure, and Facilities Management.

As a provider of bespoke capital solutions, Firmament provided mezzanine debt to support Centerline's acquisition of Notora LLC, a leading RF engineering firm. In 2017, Centerline completed an equity recapitalization whereby Stone-Goff Partners ("Stone-Goff") and Wincove Private Holdings, LP ("Wincove") became equity owners of the business, alongside the CEO, Joshua Delman.

"We are excited to have Firmament as a partner. Their flexible capital mandate and their ability to understand the growth dynamics of our business made them an ideal partner for Centerline" said Laurens Goff, Managing Partner of Stone-Goff.

Tedmond Wong, Principal at Firmament added, "We are delighted to support Centerline in this acquisition, which positions the company for its next phase of growth through diversification of services into small cell and DAS deployments. We are most impressed by Josh's leadership and are excited about working with him and his partnership with Stone-Goff and Wincove."

About Centerline Communications

Centerline Communications (www.centerlinecommunications.com) provides turnkey wireless telecommunications infrastructure services to carriers, equipment suppliers, and tower operators. Services include project management and real estate services, outsourced maintenance services for HVAC and generator units at wireless sites, and general construction services including installation and equipment modification. Centerline provides services across the U.S., with a particularly strong presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market founder-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs in the following sectors: Human Capital & Training, B2B Services and Consumer Services. Founded in 2010 by Hannah Stone Craven and Laurens Goff, the firm leverages the extensive investment, operational and strategic experience of its principals and its Talent Network members to serve as a value-added partner for management teams, portfolio companies, and limited partners. Stone-Goff Partners is currently investing from Stone-Goff Partners II, LP.

For more information visit www.stonegoff.com

About Wincove Private Holdings, LP

Wincove Private Holdings is an investment holding company that creates long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders by partnering with business owners, entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading companies. With offices in Boston and NY, Wincove has a permanent capital base, and can therefore stay invested in its partner companies for an unlimited time horizon.

For more information visit www.wincove.com.

About The Firmament Group

Established in 2012, The Firmament Group ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ), formerly known as McLarty Capital Partners, provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Firmament is a value added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and provides solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior and junior debt capital opportunities including unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the United States and London, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

