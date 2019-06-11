The Firmament Group Invests in PRISM Spectrum Holdings

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises, announced today an investment in PRISM Spectrum Holdings ("PRISM" or the "Company"). PRISM is a Pittsburgh, PA-based environmental remediation and demolition contractor for customers operating in commercial, industrial, manufacturing and government end markets throughout the United States.

As a provider of bespoke capital solutions, Firmament provided debt and equity capital to support continued growth in the Company, which was purchased by The White Oak Group ("White Oak") in 2018. White Oak is an Atlanta, GA-based private equity management firm focused on making investments in the lower-middle-market. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PRISM Spectrum Holdings

PRISM Spectrum Holdings (www.prismresponse.com) is a specialty contractor performing asbestos abatement, interior demolition, mold remediation, disaster restoration and surface preparation. PRISM's management team consists of individuals each with over 30 years' experience in the industry and a successful track record of completing thousands of projects throughout the United States. Project experience spans all market segments including commercial, industrial, manufacturing and state and federal government.

About The White Oak Group

The White Oak Group (www.thewhiteoakgroup.com) is an Atlanta, GA-based private equity management firm focused on making investments in lower middle market, IP-rich businesses primed for growth. With a successful record built on industry expertise and partnerships with exceptional management teams, White Oak invests in aerospace & defense, environmental and information technology companies.

About The Firmament Group

Established in 2012, The Firmament Group (www.thefirmamentgroup.com), provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and provides solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior and junior debt capital opportunities including unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the United States and London, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

