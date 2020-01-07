The Firmament Group Invests in Three Ophthalmology Practices and an Ambulatory Surgery Center in St. Louis and Hires Jim Wachtman as CEO to Lead its Eye Care Platform Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in three ophthalmology practices and an ambulatory surgery center in St. Louis, MO. The transactions demonstrate Firmament's continued conviction in the ophthalmology sector, having previously invested in practices in Southern Florida and Northern California through its managed services organization Vision Integrated Partners ("VIP"). Concurrent with the transactions, Jim Wachtman has joined as Chief Executive Officer.

Parris Boyd and Green Campbell led the transactions for Firmament. Boyd commented, "we feel strongly that the trends in ophthalmology present a compelling long-term investment thesis, and we are excited to partner with a group of physicians with a national reputation for high-quality patient care. Further, we are thrilled to back Jim Wachtman and believe his decades of eye care experience will pay dividends as we continue to invest in the space." Campbell added, "we are very excited to partner with Jim and this nationally-renowned physician group, and we look forward to supporting the team as they accelerate their impressive growth trajectory." Wachtman has over 35 years of healthcare experience including 23 years in ophthalmology.

