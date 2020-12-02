The Firmament Group Invests in Ultima Health Products, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in Ultima Health Products, Inc. ("Ultima" or the "Company"). Ultima is a manufacturer of powdered, hydration drink mixes that provide electrolyte replenishment which are sold direct-to-consumer through Amazon, Whole Foods and various retailers and e-tailers.

As a provider of bespoke capital solutions, Firmament made a debt investment in the Company in partnership with WM Partners, a Florida-based private equity firm. "We are pleased to work with Firmament once again with another one of our portfolio companies. Firmament's partnership will enable the future growth of Ultima, and we appreciate their strong support for lower-middle market companies in the health and wellness industry," said Ernesto Carrizosa, Executive Managing Director at WM Partners.

Lisa Moraglia, Principal at Firmament, added, "Firmament has a keen interest in the health and wellness industry and is delighted to partner with Ultima and the WM Partners team given their expertise in the better-for-you space."

Firmament's Parris Boyd also commented, "We are thrilled to work with WM Partners again and are excited to support Ultima and look forward to seeing its continued grow within the category."

About Ultima

Headquartered in Cortland, OH, Ultima develops and manufactures the Ultima Replenisher brand of powdered drink mix that provides balanced electrolytes and support minerals without sugar or artificial ingredients. The products have a broad appeal to athletes, active individuals and those concerned with overall health and well-being.

About WM Partners

WM Partners is a private equity firm focused on the health and wellness sector that was founded in 2015. The firm acquires emerging and established brands and looks to capitalize on strong demographic, lifestyle trends and consumer demand. WM leverages its extensive investment, operational and strategic experience of its principals to grow businesses organically and through acquisitions.

About The Firmament Group

The Firmament Group ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior and junior debt capital opportunities including unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

