The Firmament Group Invests In Zebra Environmental & Industrial Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today an investment in Zebra Environmental & Industrial Services ("Zebra" or the "Company"). Zebra is a regional provider of industrial cleaning and environmental services primarily operating in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida. The Company services diverse end-markets including chemical and industrial manufacturers, energy companies, utilities and engineering firms.

As a provider of bespoke capital solutions, Firmament provided debt and equity capital in support of Calvert Street Capital Partners' ("Calvert Street") growth investment in Zebra. Calvert Street is a Baltimore-based investment firm that seeks to invest in small, growing industrial businesses. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Matt McLain, Principal of Calvert Street, commented "We are thrilled to be partnering with Firmament in this transaction. We selected Firmament specifically for their deep industry experience and value-added approach. We look forward to working together in promoting the continued growth and success of Zebra."

Lisa Moraglia, Principal at Firmament, added "We are excited to serve as a financing partner to support Calvert Street in its acquisition of Zebra. We believe the outlook for the industrial services market is strong given increasing environmental mandates both at the state and federal levels."

About Zebra Environmental & Industrial Services

Zebra Environmental & Industrial Services provides a broad range of industrial cleaning and environmental services in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S. The Company provides tank cleaning and decontamination, hydroblasting, industrial vacuuming, field remediation and waste transport, processing and disposal.

About Calvert Street Capital Partners

Calvert Street Capital Partners (www.cscp.com) is a lower middle market investment firm based in Baltimore, Maryland that partners with owner-operators and skilled management teams to drive profitable growth and organizational transformation. Calvert Street focuses its investment strategies in select industries where it can deliver differentiated resources and expertise, building entrepreneurial companies into market leaders.

About The Firmament Group

Established in 2012, The Firmament Group ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ), formerly known as McLarty Capital Partners, provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Firmament is a value added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and provides solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior and junior debt capital opportunities including unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity. Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

