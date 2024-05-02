" Capitan Avispa" first animated production from the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominican Republic makes cinematic history with the premiere of its first-ever animated film, "Capitan Avispa," available to international audiences across more than 33 countries, including the United States, Puerto Rico, South and Central America, Canada, and Spain.

The First Animated Dominican Film Premieres on International Screens

This milestone not only signifies the debut of animated filmmaking from the Dominican Republic but also represents a pivotal moment in the country's film industry, paving the way for exciting opportunities and horizons both in the domestic and international markets.

With its remarkable success at the box office, "Capitan Avispa" is leading the way for the Dominican animation industry on a global scale. This groundbreaking film not only highlights the potential of animated cinema in the Dominican Republic but also creates avenues for the country's involvement in renowned film festivals, international awards, and other esteemed events within the animation community. This expansion marks a significant milestone, propelling the Dominican Republic's cinematic influence into the realm of animation, an area it had yet to explore.

To celebrate this milestone, "Capitan Avispa" is partnering with renowned international brands like Claro and Burger King, offering unique promotions that complement the cinematic experience and further promote the film in key Latin American markets.

"Capitan Avispa" is not just a movie, it is a testament to universal values that resonate in the heart of every viewer. Through its captivating story, the film conveys powerful messages about courage, friendship, and the importance of believing in oneself. These fundamental values not only entertain, but also inspire and motivate audiences of all ages.

Beyond its cinematic success, the Dominican Republic offers a diverse tourist destination that captivates visitors worldwide. With its white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rich culture, the Caribbean country is a paradise for sun and adventure lovers.

From exploring the historic colonial city of Santo Domingo to outdoor adventures such as water sports on the coasts of Punta Cana and enjoying the lush nature of the Samana peninsula, it is a country that has it ALL.

For more information on exciting news coming from the Dominican Republic, visit godominicanrepublic.com.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic