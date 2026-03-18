THE FIRST BEER BREWED ON THE NVIDIA WORLD STAGE

Frontira International and Valhalla Venture Studio demonstrate what agentic AI looks like outside the data center.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GELTERKINDEN, Switzerland, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At NVIDIA GTC 2026, Jensen Huang devoted a significant portion of his keynote to OpenClaw - the open-source AI agent he called the operating system of the agentic era, as foundational as Linux. One hour and fifty minutes in, he put a single prompt on screen from @lobsterlager: "Connect to my Grainfather G30 brewing system over bluetooth. Make some lager, then build me a marketing strategy for it."

The prompt was not hypothetical. The beer exists - bottled this week - because when Peter Steinberger released OpenClaw, Stefan Erschwendner was the first to ask what it could do outside a terminal. That question became Lobster Lager.

A 68-year-old Swiss brewmaster and an OpenClaw AI agent brewed a real beer — and made it to the NVIDIA GTC main stage. Post this

The Project

Stefan, co-founder of Frontira International - an AI strategy and automation firm moving organizations from AI interest to AI in production - brought the idea to life in his father's brewery in Gelterkinden, Switzerland. Within days of a February morning run, the system was connected. Within weeks it had been presented at OpenClaw Conf Vienna, covered by 36kr, featured on Scott Hanselman's podcast, and noticed by Robert Scoble. Six weeks later, @lobsterlager appeared behind Jensen Huang at GTC. Together with Valhalla Venture Studio, a San Francisco-based AI development firm, they built a working proof that AI agents can operate physical systems with zero margin for error.

The Brew

Gerhard Erschwendner — certified beer sommelier, 2x Gold and 2x Silver at the Brau & Rauch Beer Contest — knew nothing about AI. Stefan's team connected his Grainfather G30 to a MacBook over Bluetooth and deployed OpenClaw against it. The agent managed every temperature ramp, confirmed each hop addition, and executed the full 90-minute boil of Batch #001: 24.5 liters of Amber Lager, end to end. Gerhard approved each step via text. The claw suggested. The brewmaster decided.

Why It Matters

For any organization, founder, or operator still watching from the sidelines: the bottleneck is no longer technical. Every recipe is a dataset. Every production run is a process waiting to be made consistent and scalable. The brewmaster's lifetime of knowledge doesn't get replaced. It gets amplified.

About Lobster Lager Beer & brewmaster. Amber Lager, 4.6% ABV, Batch #001. Open source recipe, open source code, open public logbook. www.lobsterlager.com

About eibachbraui Micro brewery in Gelterkinden. Gerhard Erschwendner, certified Biersommelier, 2x Gold + 2x Silver, Brau & Rauch Beer Contest. www.eibachbraui.ch

About OpenClaw Open-source personal AI agent by Peter Steinberger. The fastest-growing open-source project in history. Now backed by the NVIDIA NemoClaw enterprise stack. www.openclaw.ai

About Frontira International AI strategy and automation. Berlin, Vienna, San Francisco. www.frontira.com

About Valhalla Venture Studio AI-powered solution design and deployment for organizations building at the frontier. San Francisco. www.valhalla8.com

About ALLY Communication & Marketing LA-based agency connecting European innovation ventures with US media. www.ally-la.com

SOURCE Frontira International