The First Church Of Christ, Scientist Selects Boston Realty Advisors to Market Weston Property
Sep 18, 2019, 06:33 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Church of Christ, Scientist (TFCCS) announced today that they will divest its real property located at 439 Boston Post Road in Weston, MA. Members of the former First Church of Christ, Scientist in Weston, MA recently voted to transfer the property to TFCCS and have decided to worship at other nearby Christian Science churches. Boston Realty Advisors (BRA) has been selected to market the property as a redevelopment opportunity to qualified buyers that are well-versed in working collaboratively with local municipalities and residents.
Whitney E. Gallivan, Managing Director & Partner at Boston Realty Advisors said, "Market analytics indicate that the timing is ideal to harvest the property given the abundance of capital chasing 'suburban-urban' properties in affluent town centers."
Situated along Boston Post Road in the heart of Weston Center, the property is comprised of 0.95 acres or approximately 41,380 square feet of land, located in a business district – zoned for office, bank and retail. Considered the most affluent town in Massachusetts, Weston is one of New England's most sought-after markets. In addition to being ranked as one of the best public school districts in Greater Boston, Weston prides itself on having an unparalleled natural environment, complimented by safety and community engagement. BRA will announce a bid deadline in the coming weeks. More information about the property can be found at 439bostonpostroad.com.
About Boston Realty Advisors:
Boston Realty Advisors (BRA) is the largest privately held real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Massachusetts. The full-service platform includes capital markets, tenant and landlord representation and property valuation services – all for multiple asset types including multifamily, retail and office. With institutional expertise and extensive local market experience, BRA represents the most transformative projects throughout Greater Boston. For more information, visit bradvisors.com.
About The First Church of Christ, Scientist:
The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, MA is the worldwide headquarters of the Christian Science church. It is a Christian denomination, centered on the Bible and the life and teachings of Christ Jesus. The Church was founded in 1879 by Mary Baker Eddy and it is "...designed to commemorate the word and works of our Master [Christ Jesus], which should reinstate primitive Christianity and its lost element of healing." In addition to holding church services, which are based on readings from the Holy Bible, along with correlating passages from the Christian Science textbook, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy, the Church publishes Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, international news at the Christian Science Monitor, and other publications. More information about Christian Science and The First Church of Christ, Scientist may be found on christianscience.com.
SOURCE Boston Realty Advisors
Share this article