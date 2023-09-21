The First Competition of the Asian Games held in Ningbo, Zhejiang

NINGBO, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first match of the Asian Games, the beach volleyball competition of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou opened on September 19 at the Banbian Mountain Beach Volleyball Center of Mount Xiangshan in Ningbo. The Chinese team of Wang Yanwei/Li Jie defeated the Palestinian rival team, so that the Chinese delegation won the first match of the Asian Games. With the Asian sports event getting intense, the attention of the world has been led to the shore of the East China Sea.

Chinese women's volleyball team on the game
Ningbo, Zhejiang, a coastal city with a history of more than 8,000 years of civilization, used to be a window for the exchange of Chinese civilization and world civilizations. Today, as the co-host city of the Hangzhou Asian Games, it will rely on the advantages of the port to host two events, sailing and beach volleyball, and once again enter the world stage. Ningbo is working hard to build the "City of Events" and handing out another "most beautiful business card" to the world.

Beach volleyball is followed by the sailing competition of the Asian Games. The women's volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament and the 2023 Ningbo Tennis Open are also around the corner. The successive heavyweight events will not only attract global attention, but also inject a steady stream of vitality into Ningbo. With the assistance of these events, Ningbo is now showing her unique urban charm.

The 2023 Ningbo Tennis Open will be held at the Yinzhou Tennis Center in Ningbo from September 23 to 30. So far, a total of 109 athletes from more than 30 countries and regions have entered the competition, with 38 athletes from the top 100 in the world. World renowned names such as Kvitova, Brady, Potapova will gather in Ningbo.

According to statistics, Ningbo hosts more than 50 sports events above the national level every year. The FIA World Touring Car Championship, the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, the "Belt and Road" Mountaineering International Masters Tournament, the Asian Weightlifting Championship, the National Sailing Championship and many other national and international events have not only made Ningbo famous, but also gave the city a broader vision and a higher realm.

The cultural and tourism industry is in full bloom upon booming sport events. The tournament economy continues to take the lead, and the vitality of the nation's sports surges. A more three-dimensional and vivid Ningbo is now in our sight.

When sports are integrated into the bloodline of the city, people inadvertently show confidence and self-improvement, openness and inclusiveness, civilized and polite temperament, which also makes Ningbo thrive, ushering in "highlights moments" one by one.

