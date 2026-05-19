Streamlined Platform Brings Prescription-Strength Relief and Authorized Generic Savings Directly to Consumers' Doors

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Eyecare today announced the official launch of FeelRain.com, the first telehealth platform dedicated exclusively to modernizing dry eye relief. By combining a guided online assessment with a national network of licensed providers and pharmacy fulfillment, Rain Eyecare removes the friction from a category that has been largely overlooked by the digital healthcare revolution.

The First Dedicated Dry Eye Telehealth Brand Has Arrived: Rain Eyecare Launches FeelRain.com

While telehealth brands like Hims and Hers have transformed everyday health, and weight loss telehealth has reshaped how millions access care, dry eye — a condition affecting tens of millions of Americans — has remained tethered to a fragmented, traditional medical model. Rain Eyecare changes that, offering a personalized journey from clinical assessment to doorstep delivery in one seamless experience.

Category Creation: Telehealth for Your Eyes

"Dry eye is a persistent, daily frustration that many people simply choose to live with because the traditional path to prescription relief feels like too much hassle," said Dr. Ann Lachlan, Medical Director and Co-founder of Rain Eyecare. "We've built Rain Eyecare to do for dry eye what Hims and Hers did for everyday health — a consumer-friendly platform that provides expert-backed, prescription-strength solutions without the typical wait times or pharmacy lines."

Authorized Generic Savings: Clinical Power Without the Price Tag

Beyond convenience, Rain Eyecare is tackling the high cost of chronic eye care. The platform's cornerstone offering is Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.05%, the FDA-approved authorized generic of Restasis®. Made in the USA, this authorized generic contains the same molecule and carries the same FDA approval as the brand-name equivalent, at a fraction of the cost. Rain Eyecare offers a 60-day supply (120 vials) for $199 — approximately $99 per month. By comparison, the average cash retail price for a 30-day supply (60 vials) of brand-name Restasis is approximately $400 without insurance at major U.S. pharmacies, with some pharmacies charging as much as $765 per month. That's a savings of up to 75% or more for patients paying cash.

How Rain Eyecare Works:

Online Assessment: Consumers complete a guided questionnaire regarding symptoms and medical history.

Consumers complete a guided questionnaire regarding symptoms and medical history. Provider Review: A licensed doctor reviews the case via an asynchronous or live video visit (depending on state regulations) to determine the appropriate treatment.

A licensed doctor reviews the case via an asynchronous or live video visit (depending on state regulations) to determine the appropriate treatment. Pharmacy Fulfillment: Once approved, the prescription is automatically sent to a partner pharmacy and shipped directly to the customer's door.

Once approved, the prescription is automatically sent to a partner pharmacy and shipped directly to the customer's door. Personalized Eye Comfort Plan: The platform also features preservative-free Rain Eye Drops and other support products to help customers take back their eye comfort.

Telehealth Finally Comes to Dry Eye

Rain Eyecare isn't just selling eye drops — it's defining a new standard for personalized dry eye relief. By bridging the gap between clinical ophthalmology and direct-to-consumer convenience, Rain Eyecare helps customers move beyond temporary masking of symptoms toward long-term, doctor-reviewed relief that addresses the root cause of dry eye. The platform launched in May 2026 and is already serving customers across multiple states.

Rain Eyecare is officially live and currently accepting customers nationwide. For more information or to begin an assessment, visit FeelRain.com.

About Rain Eyecare

Rain Eyecare is a Las Vegas-based health-tech company dedicated to making dry eye care more accessible, personalized, and convenient. Through its flagship platform, FeelRain.com, the company offers a streamlined path to prescription-strength dry eye relief, with preservative-free over-the-counter eye drops from Rain Eye Drops and other support products available to complement the prescription experience.

About Rain Eyecare LLC

Rain Eyecare offers prescription-strength dry eye relief 100% online through FeelRain.com, with an easy assessment, doctor-reviewed treatment options, and delivery to the door. Learn more at FeelRain.com.

Press Contact:

Dr. Ann Lachlan

(800) 217-6491

https://feelrain.com/

SOURCE Rain Eyecare LLC