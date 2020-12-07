The First Digital Bank (In Set up) Will Join as a Member to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announced today that the First Digital Bank has applied to join TASE as a member.

In December 2019, the First Digital Bank was granted a regulatory approval to operate as a digital bank in Israel.

As a member of TASE, the First Digital Bank can offer services to its customers for trading in securities, including mutual funds on TASE and participation in offerings.

The First Digital Bank is also planning to apply for membership in the TASE Clearing House.

Gal Bar Dea, CEO of First Digital Bank (in set up): "By becoming a TASE member, the First Digital Bank (in set up) is reinforcing the foundations for the variety of digital services that will be available to our customers. Our mission is to develop a whole new banking model that will encourage competition in the banking sector, not only in current accounts and credit, but also in securities trading services. The First Digital Bank will offer innovative digital securities trading services, improve the accessibility of trading on TASE to the general public and compete with the existing players and investment houses."

Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO of TASE, said today: "We congratulate the First Digital Bank on choosing to become a member of TASE. TASE's aims to increase the number of TASE members and encourage new players to partake in the Israeli capital market. The membership of the First Digital Bank further advances the technological innovation of the capital market, allowing retail customers an easy and friendly digital access to trading on TASE, which we expect will revolutionize customer experience and the accessibility of the capital market to the general public."

The application is pending approval by TASE's Board of Directors.

