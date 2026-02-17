The First-Ever BBQ World Cup Launches With $1 Million Landmark Event in Las Vegas

Season One connects 40 qualifying events across the U.S. and internationally into one unified pathway culminating in Las Vegas in April 2027

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever BBQ World Cup, a new global event for competitive barbecue, officially launches today with a $1 million prize and a structured season-long qualification pathway culminating in the inaugural BBQ World Cup Finals in Las Vegas in April 2027.

Official BBQ World Cup Qualifier Event, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook-off Grand Champion Team: Mauricio Mendoza Head Cook Chef Pa La Raza. Photo Credit: Rico Veliz Offical Logo of BBQ World Cup & Expo

The BBQ World Cup connects more than 40 established barbecue competitions across the United States and internationally into one unified championship season known as Season One: BBQ World Cup's Road to $1 Million. Through this competitive pathway, elite pitmasters will earn qualification and advancement opportunities leading to a final field of 100 competitors who will compete for the $1 million BBQ championship title in Las Vegas.

For decades, competitive barbecue has been defined by iconic regional events and passionate communities. However, it has never operated as a connected global championship season. The BBQ World Cup builds on that legacy by linking qualifying competitions into a defined progression structure with championship stakes, visibility, and unified storytelling.

"Competitive barbecue is built on incredible events, organizations, and pitmasters who have spent decades raising the level of the craft," said Scott Erdmann, Founder and CEO of the BBQ World Cup. "BBQ World Cup's Road to $1 Million connects that excellence into one season and provides the first pathway to find the best Pitmaster in the world and elevate BBQ as a sport."

Season One includes U.S. qualifiers such as the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook-Off, Lakeland Pigfest, DC BBQ Battle, Grand American BBQ World Championship, South Carolina Festival of Discovery, and Smokin on the Rio, with additional domestic and international qualifying events across Australia (Meatstock), Canada, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

"This is not about replacing the events that built competitive barbecue," said Shannon Pruitt, Co-Founder and President of the BBQ World Cup. "It's about connecting them into a season that invites new competitors into the sport and creates opportunities for long-time professionals. The Road to $1 Million gives competitors a global stage while honoring the culture and community that make barbecue special."

In conjunction with the April 2027 Finals, the organization will debut the BBQ World Expo, a multi-day fan and industry experience featuring live-fire demonstrations, brand showcases, education programming, and interactive experiences designed to elevate barbecue culture worldwide.

Additional announcements, including expanded qualifier schedules and competition details, will be released in the coming months.

What Is the BBQ World Cup?

The BBQ World Cup is the first-ever global championship for competitive barbecue, connecting more than 40 qualifying events into one unified season culminating in a $1 million championship in Las Vegas in April 2027.

When Are the BBQ World Cup Finals?

The inaugural BBQ World Cup Finals will take place in Las Vegas in April 2027.

What Is the Prize for the BBQ World Cup?

The championship purse for the inaugural BBQ World Cup is $1 million.

Learn More: www.bbqworldcup.com

Instagram: @bbqworldcup

Facebook: BBQ World Cup

SOURCE BBQ Champions League LLC