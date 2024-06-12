The First Ever Comprehensive History of Fantasy Sports and the Stories of the People Who Made It Happen

Author Larry Schechter takes a deep dive into the captivating journey of an industry that transcends mere games

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy sports have become as ingrained in American culture as baseball and apple pie. And they have spread worldwide. There are versions of these games for football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, cricket, bull riding, bass fishing, Iditarod and dozens more. It is one of the most popular forms of entertainment today.

The History of Fantasy Sports: And the Stories of the People Who Made It Happen

But the millions who play mostly have no idea about the people and events that created this phenomenon. The just released book The History of Fantasy Sports provides the first complete telling of how it evolved from the spontaneous ideas for games years ago to the multi-billion-dollar industry of today.

Larry Schechter, author of 2014 Amazon bestseller Winning Fantasy Baseball, spent 18 months researching and interviewing dozens of key players, pioneers, and entrepreneurs to uncover their stories. This reader-friendly book is ready to take its place alongside some of the best in sports history. Readers will be entertained and inspired by these stories of humble beginnings turned multi-million-dollar enterprises. Schechter does a great job of capturing the passion, obsession, and love of the game behind these businesses.

Early reviews:

"Exhaustively researched, this is the most detailed history of the fantasy sports industry. Despite spending my entire career in the industry, I was enlightened by all the interviews and countless stories throughout the book." PAUL CHARCHIAN, President of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, 2009-2020

"What sets this book apart is its ability to bridge the gap between historical data and the human elements of the fantasy sports community. Schechter brings to life the pioneers, the landmark moments, and the underlying strategies that have defined the genre. This is a must-read that captures the essence of fantasy sports with the reverence and depth it deserves." MARK MARIANI, CBS Sports and Turner Sports

"Larry regales us with colorful accounts, many of them direct from the source. This is a must-read for any passionate fantasy sports fan." TRISTAN COCKCROFT, ESPN.com Senior Fantasy Sports Writer

"This is the definitive history of fantasy sports, capturing the personal stories and business trajectories of the many competing startups and eventual power players. Larry Schechter brings remarkable detail to the then-and-now dynamic of fantasy, from the bootstrapped early years to the multi-billion-dollar industry it is today." JOE LEMIRE, Sports Business Journal

The book covers the entire history from the origins of fantasy baseball and fantasy football, through the first publications, websites, news services, stat services, radio and TV shows, legal issues, through the involvement of major media companies and worldwide expansion.

Now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble (paperback and eBook).

