The First Ever Luxury Edition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Debuts -- A $4,600 Heirloom of Holiday Artistry

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you fall asleep in a winter wonderland or to the sound of waves crashing on the beach, there's one Christmas tradition that endures for many—the reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. More than 200 years after the poem was written, its verses remain a touchstone of festive tradition. But this year, families have a chance to create more than a memory—a legacy.

TWAS, a San Diego–based luxury studio, has created the first luxury edition ever made of the beloved holiday tale, transforming it into a collectible work of fine art. Presenting the Gallery Edition of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas — a First Edition – First Print limited to just 200 copies worldwide, each individually hand-signed and numbered by the artist. Priced at $4,600, each edition represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and rarity.

Every book is hand-bound, finished with 18-karat gold gilded edges, and illuminated with radiant gold and silver foils that bring the artwork to life. Presented in a handmade box designed to echo the warmth and wonder of the season, each copy captures the spirit of tradition, artistry, and enduring beauty.

"As luxury evolves, it's no longer only about rarity—it's about meaning," said a TWAS spokesperson. "We wanted to take something universally loved and elevate it into a lasting work of art—something families can live with, celebrate, and ultimately pass down."

The 'Twas edition signals an emerging category of collectible luxury—one rooted in heritage, artistry, and the legacies we create. This handcrafted masterpiece pairs the timelessness of the world's most famous Christmas poem with the refinement of fine-art publishing, inviting modern collectors and connoisseurs to own a piece of cultural history. Beyond its aesthetic and monetary value, it carries an emotional one: the hope that it will become the centerpiece of cherished family memories for generations to come.

