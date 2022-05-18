THE FIRST-EVER MEDICAL PSYCHEDELICS SERIES AT DAVOS 2022 hosted by Energia Holdings Incorporated

As the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare, mental health is one of the largest underserved areas in the medical community. With few solutions in sight, there is a growing body of evidence that suggests that psychedelic-assisted therapy could provide a breakthrough in treating countless mental health ailments, such as depression, substance abuse disorders, and PTSD.

NEW YORK CITY, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders come together to discuss the global economy at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, the world's most prominent psychedelic industry leaders, drug development experts, clinicians, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and influencers will gather separately in Davos at the inaugural Medical Psychedelic Series to help shape the future of mental health.

"This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the medical psychedelics ecosystem to share the breakthroughs in psychedelic therapeutics for the first time with world leaders," says Marik Hazan, CEO of Energia Holdings Incorporated.

The clinical evidence for psychedelic assisted therapy is accumulating. A recent publication in the prominent peer-reviewed journal Nature, shows that 67% of patients no longer qualified for a PTSD diagnosis a year after treatment with MDMA (or "ecstasy"). Promising results have also been published for treatment of depression and smoking cessation with psilocybin (the psychoactive compound in "magic mushrooms").

"Clinical research findings published in recent years suggest that psychoactive compounds could be very effective for treating mental health ailments, though we still have a lot more research to conduct if we are to roll out these therapies in the safest possible way", says Maria Velkova, managing partner of Tabula Rasa Ventures, an accelerator that works with psychedelics startups.

The inaugural week-long series will take place from May 21-26, 2022, at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos located at Platzhirsch Club Davos, Promenade 63, 7270 Davos, Switzerland. The full program can be found here.

Hosted by Energia Holdings Incorporated, the series includes educational talks and panels featuring some of the best-known figures in the psychedelic space, including psychedelic researcher David Nichols, PhD; Endowed Professor & Vice Chair of Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Rachel Yehuda, PhD and world-renowned founder of the Beckley Foundation Amanda Fielding. Acclaimed author and psychedelic medicine advocate Deepak Chopra and TV personality and advocate Jason Silva will also be speaking during the weeklong series. Over 40 key opinion leaders from all over the world will be participating in the event.

The majority of conversations at the Medical Psychedelics House of Davos will focus on regulatory approval for these compounds, their therapeutic potential, policy, safety and efficacy, biocultural preservation, drug development pipelines, and patient access.

"We want to spark conversations about the high unmet need in mental health, the future of regulatory approval for psychedelic-assisted therapy, provide a platform for establishing meaningful relationships and partnerships, and build trust with the global community," says Velkova. "We know that when the general public hears 'psychedelics' they first think about 'shamans' and 'hippies', but what we hope to show over our weeklong series is the evidence-based legitimacy behind psychedelics when used for treatment in the clinical setting", added Hazan.

At Davos 2022, This Medical Psychedelics Series Will Be the Global Platform for Where Select Attendees Will:





Learn from leading experts in the medical psychedelics industry who are setting the narrative for both mental health and psychedelic therapeutics on the global stage in front of world leaders.

Experience sessions curated to engage all six senses and give an unforgettable heart-opening, mind-stimulating, experience of human connection through sound meditation, breathwork, and conscious leadership workshops.

Connect with psychedelic entrepreneurs, researchers, policy makers, and nonprofit leaders and some of the world's most innovative psychedelic organizations like the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Maya Health, Compass Pathways, Imperial College London, and many others.

We invite you to join us on our mission to shape the principles, policies, and partnerships needed to support the medical psychedelics movement and transform the mental health crisis.

For any questions, please email us at: [email protected]

Can't Make It in Person? We offer the ability to live stream and be a part of the immersive experience no matter where you are in the world. Join us virtually by signing up here.

Event Links:

Host Website: | energia.co

Program Schedule: | https://docsend.com/view/wvhsxq2y9j5c8rpy

Virtual Attendees:| psyched.co

Media Partnerships: | [email protected]

For Energia Holdings Inc. Media Inquiries:

POINT OF CONTACT: Marik Hazan

PHONE: +1.315.791.0211

E-MAIL: [email protected]

About Energia Holdings Incorporated: Energia Holdings Incorporated (EHI) invests in, acquires, and operates companies that radically redefine the future of health by focusing on the blindspots of the current healthcare industry. We turn illcare into healthcare.

Energia Holdings Inc. Links:

Davos 2022:

Every year, 10,000 of the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, decision-makers, investors, artists, and innovators descend upon Davos, Switzerland – a tiny town in the alps that – for just a few days each year, transforms into the one place in the world where truly, anything is possible. Over the course of panels, meetings, and networking events, the global elite make the kinds of connections that shape the world today and have the potential to fundamentally impact its future. This will be the first year that medical psychedelics receive their own programming and six-day event series. Notable past Davos attendees include: Jeff Bezos, George Soros, David Cameron, Bono, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sergey Brin, and many others.

Our Sponsors:

Maya Health

Indigenous Medicine Conservation Fund (IMCF)

Tabula Rasa Ventures

Irwin Naturals

Dr Bronners

Field Trip Health

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Journey Colab

Fireside Project

Four Sigmatic

Wavepaths

Riverstyx Foundation

Behold Retreats

Media Partners:

Psyched

ALTRD.TV

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Disclaimers:

For Media Stakeholders: The city of Davos and the events that take place there are highly monitored and regulated. As such, we must be careful about the ways in which we speak about our events in a public form. Any long form publications, PR releases or articles, must be approved by the Energia Holdings Inc.team before posting. Please send a copy to [email protected] for approval and please allow 48 hours for turnaround time.

TAGS: Conference, Davos, Psychedelics, Energia Holdings Incorporated

SOURCE Energia Holdings Incorporated