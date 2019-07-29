The First Ever 'Star Trek' Film Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary As 'Star Trek--The Motion Picture' Returns to the Big Screen for Two Days Only

DENVER, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1979, the Starship Enterprise flew its very first big-screen mission in "Star Trek—The Motion Picture," and to mark the film's 40th anniversary, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will bring this awe-inspiring adventure back to movie theaters for two days only, on September 15 and 18.

Tickets to "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" are available beginning Friday, August 2, at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

In its first nationwide cinema release since the film premiered in December 1979, the original theatrical cut of "Star Trek—The Motion Picture" will include the film's soaring overture by famed composer Jerry Goldsmith. Preceding the film, this special presentation will also feature the behind-the-scenes documentary short "The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture."

A mammoth undertaking by Oscar®winning director Robert Wise, "Star Trek—The Motion Picture" boldly took audiences further into the final frontier than ever before and kicked off one of the biggest franchises in movie history. The film became the fourth highest grossing of the year and earned three Academy Award® nominations, including Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score.

Starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan, "Star Trek—The Motion Picture" sees Admiral James T. Kirk return to the helm of an updated U.S.S. Enterprise to confront an alien spacecraft of enormous power heading toward Earth.

"'Star Trek—The Motion Picture' is a visual marvel and a film that even many ardent 'Star Trek' fans have never had an opportunity to see on a big screen. Fathom Events is honored to celebrate this cinematic classic's 40th anniversary with this special theatrical presentation," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations.

For artwork/photos related to the Fathom Events theatrical presentation of "Star Trek—The Motion Picture," visit the Fathom Events press site.



About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom, home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. The PHE division oversees PPC's home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sale, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

