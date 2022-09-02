The First-Ever World Gas Pumping Champion has Been Crowned

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Chapman from Peterborough, England is the winner of the inaugural BonusFinder World Gas Pumping Championships after competing in four-action packed rounds of petrol pumping.

The event was held in London, England, today and was hosted by former F1 driver and TV presenter Karun Chandhok – who presented the Englishman with the Championship title belt, a $600 prize and a replenished tank of petrol.

BonusFinder World Gas Pumping Championship 2022

Chapman took on four other competitors in gruelling challenges including speed pumping, a pound-by-pound challenge and a blindfolded task.

He scored a total of 15 points out of 20 across the challenges.

Chapman said: "I'm ecstatic to have won the first ever World Gas Pumping Championships. When I first heard about the competition, I immediately thought, it's time to put my pedal to the metal and win that jackpot. I've been working on refining my petrol pumping techniques for the past couple of weeks and I've also been going to the gym to increase my arm strength, so I'm glad it paid off."

Former F1 driver and TV presenter Karun Chandhok hosted the event, presenting the winner with a $600 prize. He said, "There are countless moments in the sporting calendar that we all know and love – the ones that keep spectators on the edge of their seats. The BonusFinder World Gas Pumping Championships was no different. It was great to see so many people in such great spirits cheering one another on, as well as the competitiveness and determination that each of the competitors showed."

Fintan Costello, Managing Director of BonusFinder, commented: "Congratulations to Joe – what a wild ride this competition has been. Drivers fill their cars every day, but it takes incredible skill to pump the exact amount of fuel you want to spend – an insight many can relate to and one that's never been more acute at a time when costs are rising.

"BonusFinder's mission is to find the best online bonuses for people in a fun way, and the first ever World Gas Pumping Championships brought that to life in a physical form by giving competitors the chance to battle it out for the £500 prize and free fuel – plus the added bonus of bragging rights."

