The First Exclusive NFT to Rent a House in the Hamptons, NY, is Now Available

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VORO Real Estate, in collaboration with Otis Pearson, has established the very first exclusive NFT to rent an entire house in the Hamptons, NY. The newly renovated, posh property is available to rent for the entire month of August 2021, along with a true Hamptons experience package.

Non-Fungible Tokens, also known as NFTs, are digital assets verified by blockchain technology that can take the shape of anything. It's simple; you can buy, sell, trade or simply keep your NFTs as a collector's piece, a sentimental value or a monetary value, just like we used to trade, sell or keep baseball and basketball cards as children, teenagers or adults.

"The true potential of NFTs has yet to be fully appreciated, especially within the real estate industry, and that's what makes it challenging and exciting. At VORO, we are excited to be the first-ever brokerage to educate and implement blockchain technology for our agents and clients." - Daniel Shamooil, CEO at VORO Real Estate.

Check out what's included in this exclusive Hamptons NFT. Upon completion of purchase, Daniel will contact you to go over the rental details and what additional features are available with the purchase of your NFT, such as UberX transporting, dinner for four at Le Bilboquet, exotic car for a weekend, a day at a popular vineyard, Tate's cookies and treats, tickets to Sag Theatre and more.

*For full feature details, visit www.OtisPearson.com.

The rental will be available for auction in April. Bidding for the Hamptons rental will start at two Ethereum or the equivalent of $3,600 as of press time.

"This will be the first exclusive rental available in the Hamptons, NY, via an NFT. Think of it as your VIP pass to a Hamptons experience that you will never forget. Enjoy the entire experience while holding a true piece of blockchain history." - Jason Berlin, Founder of OtisPearson.

About Otis Pearson

We are pioneering the future of digital assets. OtisPearson provides a member invite-only gateway to the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Members get access to our consultation services, network of exclusive crypto vendors, constantly growing knowledge base and vetted opportunities to help them continue building their wealth. Become a member today by requesting an invitation or scheduling a consultation to learn more at www.otispearson.com.

About VORO Real Estate

VORO is a growing, agent-driven national brand committed to disrupting the traditional real estate brokerage model. As one of the earliest 100% commission real estate brokerages, VORO (Virtual Online Realty Office) has the experience, structure, and leadership for agents and brokers to succeed now and into the future. The virtual office model allows agents the convenience to work where they want, allowing them to focus on efficiency.

VORO is made up of 750+ agents and is growing rapidly, recruiting agents at all different skill levels and career stages. New agents are able to obtain licensing through VORO, and training and development opportunities are abundant and available for all agents. The brokerage expanded nationally in 2019 and is now licensed in seven states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Georgia), with licenses pending in nine additional states (Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Texas).

Explore VORO's new website at www.voropro.com

Daniel Shamooil

VORO Real Estate

877-943-8676

[email protected]

Related Images

exclusive-nft-for-hamptons-ny.png

Exclusive NFT for Hamptons, NY Rental

SOURCE VORO Real Estate