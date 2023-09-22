The First Exhibition at Ray Waterhouse's New Gallery and Modern Fine Art presents EDWARD POVEY, HUMAN: October 5 - November 3, 2023 in New York

News provided by

MODERN FINE ART

22 Sep, 2023, 13:33 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Ray Waterhouse  and Modern Fine Art welcomes acclaimed British artist Edward Povey to New York for what Waterhouse regards as "the most significant show of contemporary I have presented in 40 years of running galleries. This is not an ordinary exhibition. It's an opportunity for art collectors and enthusiasts to see into the soul of a great artist".  Povey joined Waterhouse's roster in 2021 and quickly became one his premiere artists.

Continue Reading
Edward Povey British b. 1951 Tempête, 2023 Modelling courtesy of the New Orleans model Katie Overmier. oil on Belgian linen 47 1/4 x 55 1/4 in 120 x 140.3 cm (75618)
Edward Povey British b. 1951 Tempête, 2023 Modelling courtesy of the New Orleans model Katie Overmier. oil on Belgian linen 47 1/4 x 55 1/4 in 120 x 140.3 cm (75618)

Povey has worked tirelessly in his studio in Devon, England, for 20 months to complete 12 canvases for the show. "The artist displays extraordinary skill to create complex figurative paintings, heavy with symbolism and human experience", Waterhouse says, and adds that "Povey characterises his style as Emotional Realism, an apt description given the highly detailed depiction of the figures and the intense emotion they convey".

The experiences Povey endured as the child of a violent seaman gave him insights that still imbue his art with a soulful potency. Waterhouse continues "He allows us to share his forceful awareness of the beauty and vulnerability of life, and the strength of the human spirit".

Edward Povey was born in 1951 in London, England, growing up as an only child, painting obsessively and writing prose and music. He studied drawing and then psychology and painting. He first became well known as a mural painter and the BBC filmed him making 25 large scale murals.

He moved his studio to Grenada for seven years to escape family pressure and concentrate on smaller paintings, and his work began to be acquired by American collectors. In 1991 he showed in John Whitney Payson's New York gallery beside 20th Century American masters. He has now exhibited in seven countries and his work has been acquired by prominent institutions including The National Museum and also the Museum of Modern Art in Wales and numerous private and corporate art collections. In 2018 The British Library documented his career for the British nation.

Prices begin at $25,000. 32-page catalogue available: $12.

Contact: Sandra Waterhouse
MODERN FINE ART
15 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
212 717 9100
[email protected]

Monday – Friday 10am - 6pm

SOURCE MODERN FINE ART

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.