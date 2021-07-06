The First Extendable Wall-Mounted Toilet Paper Holder Is Functional and Aids Physically Impaired

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruben Scheimberg, founder and inventor of the Extend-A-Roll , has taken his game at the throne to the max! After suffering a serious arm injury and requiring surgical recovery, Ruben realized that something as fundamental as twisting and reaching for the toilet paper was no longer feasible.

"This is when the idea of Extend-A-Roll came to me. A wall-mounted system with an extension arm that can expand and retract." - Scheimberg

The first-ever extendable toilet paper holder received its witty name for its ability to extend the toilet paper roll from any tricky spot. Watch how Extend-A-Roll is a functional and practical solution for the painful twisting and turnings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KoP5ocEsvMU

For only $32.99, the Extend-A-Roll mount provides ease and flexibility for physically impaired individuals, as well as those who are just looking for a functional option where space is limited. The arm extends to 22", or to your perfect desired length, and the holder pivots laterally for easy reach.

With its sleek-modern chrome design, this functional unit is the perfect accessory for any bathroom. The form and function make it easy for those hard-to-mount locations, ideal for small bathrooms, and designed to fit any designated area. The Tiny Home and Van Life community have found a solution to their TP problems, thanks to the Extend-a-Roll, which is now mounted in mobile homes across the U.S. and Canada.

Ruben was able to solve this issue for himself, and now, he's solved it for many more individuals who require this solution for physical accessibility and spacial limitations. Best of all, it's here when you need it and hides when you don't, making it an aesthetically cohesive staple in almost any personal restroom. Order your Extend-A-Roll directly from the website, https://www.extendaroll.com/ and follow @ExtendARoll on Instagram for more ways to compliment your sacred experience of when you just gotta go...!

Extend-A-Roll

Phone: (661) 414-2245

Email: [email protected]

25139 Avenue Stanford,

Valencia, CA 91355

