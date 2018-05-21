The First Fantasy Film and TV Con Rounded Off Successfully on May 14th in Shenzhen, China

The chairman of China Film Co., Ltd Mr. La Peikang and guests from film and animation industry attended the opening ceremony of FFTC on 11st morning. During his speech, he said that "we hope to build a mutual help platform for China film-makers in the fantasy field, let everyone deeply discuss the current and the future of China's fantasy film industry and facilitate the development of this industry." Other guests also shared their professional insights from different industry fields during the session, which attracted intensive attention from media and professional audiences.

During the awarding ceremony, which took place on 11st, the following 10 IPs from fantasy literature, comic and game field were listed as "2018's 10 Most Anticipated Fantasy IPs": G.A.E.A, Take My Brother Away, Escape, The Outcase, Yuan Dragon, The Great Ruler, Megalodon, Magic Legend, Sting and Asura. FFTC invited well-known producers, media professionals, and film-makers participating in the review. The data of this award was exclusively supported by Ent Group.

Forum Day

During the Fantasy Forum on May 11st, the leading figures from film and related industy gave brilliant speech and discussion among the topics of fantasy film production and post-production, market potential and China animation. They deeply analysed the opportunities and threats that China fantasy film industry faces.

The Fantasy Class invited tech professionals from top post-production companies such as WETA, BASE, Pixomondo, and MoreVFX gave their opinions on the now and future of fantasy post-production field. They made constructive suggestions regarding how to evolve China fantasy film's visual effect level.

During the Fantasy Presentation, leaders from every aspect from the industry chain such as Tencent Animation & Comic, MoreVFX and Base shared their professional insights on the development of China fantasy film and animation.

Exhibition Day

The very first FFTC attracted exhibitors from film, TV, online streaming, animation and publishing industry: the Chinese Film Experience Pavilion brought by China Film Co., Ltd, the Jurassic World 2 booth with true-to-life dinosaur from Universal Pictures, Megalodon, the whole new Sci-fi horror blockbuster brought by Yinli Media created a mysterious underwater world at the scene. Fosun Picture under Fosun Group brought the new video of the fantasy spectacle Alpha; Haixing created a unique booth for the demonstration of numerous US comics; the CITIC bookstore also set the booth at FFTC to promote their fantasy genre books. Coca Cola, FFTC's official beverage, costumed the Avengers' limited-edition can and interacted with passionate visitors during the exhibition.

The auditorium attracted lots of visitors during the public opening days, who lined up for photos or participated in the interactive games with exhibitors.

The first FFTC attracted hundreds of film companies' attendance and rounded off with applause on 14th May, 2018. The FFTC will be held next year in 2019.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-fantasy-film-and-tv-con-rounded-off-successfully-on-may-14th-in-shenzhen-china-300651687.html

SOURCE FFTC