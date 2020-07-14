The First Free VAT Management Tool For Online Sellers

EL CAMPELLO, Spain, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- hellotax, the online VAT company for online sellers, is offering a free online tool for the management of the VAT and all related tasks. Since 20 June 2020, hellotax.com is offering this powerful tool for FREE to make handling the complexity of VAT in EU member states as easy as possible. With different rules, different languages and different representational requirements, accountants often struggle to make sense of it all and to handle cross-border returns and filings properly. This great new tool from hellotax offers a comprehensive solution. Covering all the aspects of VAT liability online sellers face in their day to day business.

hellotax software view software Amazon integration

One key aspect of the tool is the monitoring of the VAT threshold limits (DST) that need control to remain compliant. A series of notifications are in place to let online sellers know that an annual sales volume has triggered a threshold and give the opportunity to register and file for VAT in any given EU country, total compliance and peace of mind, directly in the software. The hellotax tool offers an easy understanding of the way VAT works and is fundamental to the success of the EU cross-border e-commerce allowing businesses to grow, increase competition to benefit consumers, and assure public tax collection and compliance.



With the FREE hellotax tool, all sizes of businesses are able to manage VAT in a simple, user-friendly environment, allowing greater focus on the more important parts of the business.

The tool offers a comprehensive set of features, both FREE and on subscription. This helps to manage the full VAT needs spectrum, through automation and personal service, such as the online registration assistant to ease paperwork to apply for VAT IDs, online marketplaces integration to automate sales data input, online VAT filings management, official correspondence clarification, translation and management, and VAT compliance, optimization features.

hellotax is a fully remote company with a team of 50+ professionals that strive to deliver reliable, simple solutions for online sellers. The company has invested 700.000 euros in the platform to allow the most convenient interaction. A team of local accountants and account managers make sure to close the gap between automation and individual attention as a link to foreign tax authorities of main EU countries.

Anca Canulescu

0040722968981

[email protected]

