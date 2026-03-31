The First Generation Raised by Algorithms Is Coming of Age -- But Schools Still Teach Like It's 1995

International School Founder Kristi Maggio Says AI, Social Media, and Education Are Colliding — And Most Students Are Unprepared for What Comes Next.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every industry on Earth—from finance and medicine to engineering and media. At the same time, a generation of teenagers is growing up immersed in social media platforms where identity and self-worth are often measured in likes, views, and followers.

According to education innovator, author, and Edupreneur Kristi Maggio, these forces are colliding with an education system that has barely changed in decades.

Kristi Maggio, Edupreneur and international school founder, is helping students become "future-proof" by teaching essential skills, entrepreneurial thinking, and how to use AI and social media as tools for learning, growth, and real-world success. Kristi Maggio teaches students to move beyond chasing likes and instead use social media to learn, connect with mentors, and build meaningful skills for the future.

"The first generation raised by algorithms is coming of age," Maggio said. "Yet most schools are still teaching the way they did before smartphones, before social media, and before artificial intelligence reshaped the world."

Maggio, founder of Maggio Multicultural Academy, a Cognia-accredited virtual-hybrid K–12 school serving students globally, will bring this message to the LA Times Festival of Books this April. Through her work as an educator and founder, Maggio believes that the biggest challenge facing students today is not technology itself—but learning how to use it intentionally.

"We've given teenagers the most powerful technology in human history—AI in their pocket and global communication through social media—but almost no guidance on how to use it to build a future."

Rather than rejecting social media or digital platforms, Maggio encourages a new approach that teaches students how to transform technology from distraction into opportunity.

"The goal isn't to get teens off social media," Maggio said. "The goal is to help them use it to learn, connect with mentors, share ideas, and create opportunities."

Through her books—including Follows and Likes: Is This All That I'm Worth? and the Young Changemakers series—Maggio shows young people how to move beyond getting lost in endless scrolling and instead use social media as a powerful tool for learning, growth, and opportunity. Through real stories and practical insights, Maggio encourages teens to shift their focus from chasing likes and followers to building knowledge, connecting with mentors, sharing ideas, and developing a personal brand that reflects their talents, values, and purpose.

Maggio's approach introduces what she calls the Future-Proof Student framework, which focuses on preparing young people for a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. The framework emphasizes the development of essential human skills technology cannot replace.

At the LA Times Festival of Books, visitors to Maggio's booth (731) will experience interactive displays and conversations exploring the future of education, emerging careers, and the skills students need to thrive in the Age of AI.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the future of work, Maggio believes education must evolve to prepare students not just for exams—but for life.

"The future will belong to students who know how to think, create, lead, and solve real problems. Education must evolve to help young people discover their purpose, develop essential skills, and use technology as a tool to create a better future."

Media Contact:

Kristi Maggio

CEO/Founder

Maggio Multicultural Academy

1-315-939-7500

[email protected]

kristimaggio.com

SOURCE Kristi Maggio