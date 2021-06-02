The First Genetic Test for Hair Loss: Introducing TrichoTest, from Fagron

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagron North America, a global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, debuts the most advanced genetic test supporting medical practitioners' assessment and treatment of hair loss in the US: TrichoTest.*

TrichoTest is a genetic test performed on patients' DNA that analyzes 13 genes and 48 genetic variations related to alopecia, including androgenetic alopecia, alopecia areata, and telogen effluvium. This genetic test is based on state-of-the-art DNA microarray technology and utilizes a patented algorithm to provide a personalized treatment recommendation to medical practitioners from 175 million therapeutic alternatives. TrichoTest analyzes prostaglandins metabolism, inflammation, androgenic effect, vasodilation and blood circulation, collagen synthesis, vitamins and minerals metabolism, and insulin-like growth factor metabolism.

Alopecia is a progressive and multifactorial condition related to endogenous and exogenous factors. Often, endogenous factors are genetics and associated with gene expression. The most common type of hair loss, known as androgenetic alopecia, is hereditary. If left untreated, hair loss usually progresses over time. TrichoTest is the most complete genetic test for alopecia, analyzing genetic factors and other relevant patient characteristics.

TrichoTest supports treatment efficacy. The test results can help medical practitioners develop a personalized treatment plan for their patients, which may include compounded topical solutions, oral supplements, and prescription hair care products.

Today, TrichoTest is the only complete genetic test for alopecia and hereditary hair loss in the US market.

Click here to receive more information on TrichoTest or Fagron Genomics.

About Fagron North America

Fagron North America (NA), a top-tier pharmaceutical supplier, is focused on creating the future of personalizing medicine through investments in genomics, technology, pharmacy essentials and 503B outsourcing.

Fagron Inc., a Fagron NA brand, produces high-quality, innovative pharmaceutical raw materials, equipment, and supplies to prepare personalized medication in the pharmacy. Fagron Inc. offers a broad product portfolio across oral and topical compounding ingredients. As a global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, Fagron supports patient-focused medication that works to improve quality of life.

*TrichoTest is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. Any recommendations given to the requesting medical practitioner are for informational purposes only and no individual is required to use any products mentioned in a report.

SOURCE Fagron North America