The First Global "AI + Fashion" Innovation Application Competition in Shenzhen Concludes Successfully in Futian District

SHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 16 to 17, the first Global "AI + Fashion" Innovation Application Competition and the 2026 FashTech event were held in Futian District, Shenzhen, bringing together more than 300 representatives from industry, academia, and research institutions worldwide. The event highlighted the growing integration of artificial intelligence and fashion while reinforcing Futian's ambition to become a leading hub for digital fashion innovation.

Guided by the CPC Futian District Committee and the Futian District People's Government, the event was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Futian District Committee, the Futian District Culture, Media, Tourism and Sport Bureau, and the Futian District Public Culture and Sports Development Center, and implemented by the China Fashion Association, the Bay Area Sustainable Fashion Alliance, and Shenzhen Fumei Space Innovation Development Co., Ltd.

AI Trends Converge with Bay Area Opportunities

Held alongside the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), the event showcased Futian District's commitment to developing new "AI + Fashion" applications. Through competitions, exhibitions, roundtables, and public welfare initiatives, it promoted cross-sector collaboration and innovation.

Two Tracks Showcase AI Fashion Innovation Achievements

The competition featured two tracks: Creative Design and Innovation Solutions. Nearly 1,000 teams from more than ten countries submitted over 2,500 projects. The Creative Design Track explored AI-driven fashion creation, while the Innovation Solution Track focused on practical applications including intelligent marketing, smart wearables, and virtual spaces.

Award-winning projects demonstrated AI's role across the fashion value chain, from design and production to marketing and accessibility, highlighting the commercial potential of AI-powered fashion technologies.

Cross-Sector Collaboration Expands the FashTech Vision

Industry leaders gathered for roundtables and masterclasses addressing talent development, technology implementation, and industry trends. Media partnerships with SuperELLE XinYang, Madame Figaro Hong Kong, and Ruili Fashion Pioneer provided broad international visibility. The event also received support from innovative brands including AJL, Winkey Technology, and GEMO, further demonstrating the vitality of Futian's fashion-tech ecosystem.

TechGALA Connects Technology, Fashion, and Social Impact

TechGALA combined fashion, technology, social good, and intangible cultural heritage through exhibitions, performances, Bay Area fashion gifts, and charity initiatives supporting rural arts education programs.

Rooted in Futian, Connecting Globally

Upcoming initiatives, including Shenzhen Futian Fashion Day during Milan Fashion Week and the TOPSKYLINE 2026 show and concert, will continue advancing global collaboration and sustainable growth across the international fashion-tech industry.