The First Inland Empire Hispanic Small Business Directory Launched by Caravanserai Project

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravanserai Project, launched the first Inland Empire Hispanic Small Business Directory, highlighting over 150 for-profit and nonprofit businesses, supported and funded by the organization. The goal of the Directory, which is available in print and online, is to promote Hispanic-owned and led small businesses, highlight the hardworking and innovative entrepreneurs that make a positive impact in our region, and connect them to the Inland Empire business ecosystem. The Directory will be updated regularly with new Hispanic-owned small businesses as they join Caravanserai Project's network of entrepreneurs.

Those selected for the Directory graduated from Caravanserai Project's Spanish-language Biz Readiness Training Program and received total funding of $1.5 million in micro-grants (up to $7,500 each). The small businesses included in the Directory span various industries and niches from brick-and-mortar retail shops, food trucks, farms, and childcare businesses, to innovative startups pushing the boundaries of technology, each entry reflects the dreams and aspirations of individuals who dared to transform their ideas into reality and are now creating jobs and providing goods and services that are growing the local economy and supporting the community.

The 2023 Inland Empire Hispanic Small Business Directory is the result of Caravanserai Project's work as part of the SEED 2.0 initiative funded by the California Employment Training Panel. The Initiative launched in 2022 to support individuals who face significant employment barriers, with entrepreneurial training, technical assistance, and micro-grants to start or advance small businesses in California that address a social challenge or meet a community need. The program focuses on entrepreneurs with limited English proficiency, regardless of immigration or citizenship status. The beneficiaries may be US citizens, individuals who have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or Temporary Protected Status or may not be lawfully present in the United States. Caravanserai Project was awarded $2M to train and fund more than 200 Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs.

The 2023 Inland Empire Hispanic Small Business Directory launched as part of a marketplace event during which over 20 businesses included in the Directory showcased their work. The event was hosted by Visit Greater Palm Springs and Caravanserai Project at the Palm Springs Art Museum, as part of a partnership focused on advancing local small businesses active in the hospitality and tourism sector. The launch also coincided with a proclamation presented by Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner, declaring September 27, 2023 as Palm Springs Hispanic Small Business Day.

Caravanserai Project CEO Mihai Patru said, "Working with Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs over the last 16 months and developing this Directory has yielded deep learnings for us as an organization and the way we approach entrepreneurship, while providing a powerful opportunity to celebrate and share these individuals and their initiatives with the communities they serve. It is our hope that the Directory will help residents and visitors discover a new favorite spot or service in the region and inspire others to take action toward launching their own venture. Whether you're a local resident looking to support your community or an enthusiast of innovation and craftsmanship, the 2023 Inland Empire Hispanic Small Business Directory is a gateway to the vibrant tapestry of small businesses that make our region so unique".

To learn about the program visit: caravanseraiproject.org/2023-hispanic-biz-directory/

About Caravanserai Project

Caravanserai Project is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Palm Springs, California. Founded in 2016, Caravanserai Project's programs empower individuals from historically marginalized, under-resourced communities to launch for profit and nonprofit organizations that generate financial security, economic mobility, and systemic change. The organization has developed a rigorously structured process that provides entrepreneurs who face discrimination and barriers – racial, ethnic, gender, sexual orientation, economic, cultural, and/or linguistic – with access to culturally respectful mentorship, needed resources, and a supportive, creative network of peers.

