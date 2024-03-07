The First International Standard for Personal e-Transporters been Published

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first international safety standard for personal short-distance e-Transporters, IEC 63281-2-1:2024, titled 'E-Transporters - Part 2-1: Safety requirements and test methods for personal e-Transporters', spearheaded by Segway-Ninebot, has been officially published. This landmark standard represents a significant advancement in the international standardization of the short-distance e-Transporters sector. It introduces effective enhancements in areas such as mechanical safety, electrical safety, functional safety, and anti-tampering measures. The standard not only comprehensively ensures the safe operation of electric scooters and self-balancing vehicles but also promotes a uniformly safe experience for users worldwide.

In August 2019, the standard was formally initiated by the International Electrotechnical Commission's Technical Committee on Electrical Transportation Equipment (IEC/TC125), and experts from Segway-Ninebot's Standardization Department were elected as the conveners of the standard working group, responsible for the formulation of the standard. After nearly five years of research, Segway-Ninebot has led the international working group to go through more than 600 technical inputs from around the globe. The group achieved consensus on critical safety aspects that both the industry and consumers greatly value, such as electrical safety, functional safety, and protection against electronic system tampering. The standard was officially published on February 8, 2024, marking a historic milestone: the transition from a non-existent framework to a comprehensive international standard for personal electric transportation equipment, including, but not limited to, electric scooters and electric self-balancing vehicles.

The launch of the IEC 63281-2-1:2024 standard addresses the pressing issue of an unified global benchmark within the short-distance transportation industry. This standard is key to fostering international industry growth and scaling the market. By the close of 2023, Segway-Ninebot had been at the helm or contributed to over 80 regional and international technical standards. This extensive involvement spans a variety of technical domains, including electric bicycles, self-balancing vehicles, electric scooters, service robots, and batteries. Segway-Ninebot's efforts have significantly advanced industry standardization and promoted international recognition and cooperation.