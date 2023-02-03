The First Lantern Festival Show of Fuqing City Opens Grandly

FUQING, China, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 31 to February 10, 2023, Fuqing City holds the first Lantern Festival Show on the banks of the Longjiang River, promoting the culture of "Fu (good fortune)" and launching the "night-time economy" for local cultural tourism, according to Fuqing District Convergence Media Center.

The 3-kilometer "Neon Avenue" is composed of 30 groups of themed lanterns blooming simultaneously, and connects the Longjiang River, Ruiyun Tower, Liqiao Bridge and Yurong Bridge, with the buildings, landscapes and lights on both sides of the river, thereby creating the most dazzling night view in Fuqing. In addition, the Festival also features the displays of intangible cultural heritage and traditional folk performances such as group dances, drum dances, and dragon and lion dances, as well as activities such as lantern riddle guessing and lucky bag giving. The immersive festive scenes showcase Fuqing's history as an overseas Chinese hometown, and the new development achievements today, enabling the general public to experience the city's beautiful outlook and further uniting their efforts to develop Fuqing into "the best, most excellent, and most remarkable city".

