The First Lawyers in the Country Are Board Certified in Truck Accident Law by The National Board of Trial Advocacy - Steven C. Laird is 1 of Only 9 in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Laird of the Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C. is 1 of only 9 lawyers in Texas, 1 of 37 in the nation (at the time of this release) to successfully achieve Board Certification in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. To achieve board certification, a lawyer is thoroughly vetted through a detailed process in which real-world experience and results handling truck crash cases are verified, and skills and knowledge are tested. Unlike some other accommodations, board certification cannot be purchased for any sum of money, and no attorneys get favored treatment.

Steve Laird - The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C.; Specializing in Truck Accident Law in Texas Steve Laird - The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C.; Specializing in Truck Accident Law in Texas

Fort Worth Personal Injury Lawyer Steve Laird stated, "Regardless of advertising, few law firms have actually tried a trucking accident case to a jury verdict. We have tried many to verdict. These cases are complex and hard to win. The large corporations and their insurance companies, on the other side, have the resources to hire highly skilled and experienced teams to represent them.

Having an experienced and highly qualified lawyer to represent victims and their families is very important in securing meaningful outcomes. Personal Injury Attorneys who achieve Board Certification in Truck Accident Law separate themselves from other attorneys by demonstrating their experience, expertise, and commitment to excellence in handling Truck Accident cases."

In the competitive arena of Truck Accident Law, NBTA certification provides a much-needed objective set of standards illustrating an attorney's experience, qualifications, and expertise. Certification requires successful completion of a rigorous application process providing consumers of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel. The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience in truck accident cases, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency and ethics, attendance of continuing legal education courses, submission of legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination. Board Certification demonstrates an attorney's commitment to furthering the client's interests by achieving experience, competence, and peer recommendations. This enables an attorney to distinguish himself in one or more areas of specialized practice.

"There is no dispute about the bona fides and the relevance of NBTA certification…. Disclosure of information such as that on petitioner's letterhead both serves the public interest and encourages the development and utilization of meritorious certification programs for attorneys."

- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stevens in Peel v. Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission of Illinois, 110 S.Ct. 2281 (1990)

For more information on Attorney Steve Laird and The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, please visit www.texlawyers.com.

Fort Worth personal injury lawyer, Steven C. Laird of The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird P.C. (www.texlawyers.com) delivers more than 35 years of legal expertise in 18 wheeler truck accidents, personal injury and wrongful death litigation. He is Board Certified in both Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is also board certified in Truck Accident Law and as a Civil Trial Law Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. This quadruple certification is rare, with fewer than one percent of all Texas lawyers earning the distinction. Laird earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University in 1976. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University in 1977 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in 1979. In 2015 Steve earned a Masters of Law (L.L.M. Degree) in Trial Advocacy from top-rated Temple University School of Law as an Honors Graduate and Recipient of Edward D. Ohlbaum Award for Trial Advocacy. Throughout his career, Laird has received numerous awards and accolades and has served in a variety of leadership positions, boards, and committees for a variety of professional organizations.

The NBTA (www.nbtalawyers.org) was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney's experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

Name: Kelly Hart

Phone: 817.874.6486

Email: 234486@email4pr.com

SOURCE Steven C. Laird

Related Links

https://www.texlawyers.com

